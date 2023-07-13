Trending
July 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes, Mikaela Shiffrin named top athletes at 2023 ESPYs

By Alex Butler
Patrick Mahomes, named Best Athlete in men's sports and the Best NFL Player, attends the 31st annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Patrick Mahomes, named Best Athlete in men's sports and the Best NFL Player, attends the 31st annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes and Mikaela Shiffrin earned top athlete honors, while LeBron James won the nod for Best Record-Breaking Performance at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

Lionel Messi, Justin Jefferson, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, Shohei Ohtani and Connor McDavid were among the other athletes honored at the annual event Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre.

"It was an incredible season," Mahomes said in his acceptance speech on the ESPN broadcast. "There were many ups and downs. I just want to thank my teammates and coaches for basically just making me look good."

Mahomes was named Best Athlete in men's sports and the Best NFL Player. His Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl in February, also were named Best Team.

Shiffrin was named Best Athlete in women's sports. The Olympic skier achieved her 87th World Cup victory in March, setting an all-time record.

"I just feel like it's not important to break records and reset records," Shiffrin said. "It's important to set tones for the next generation and to inspire them."

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson was named the Best WNBA Player. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic received Best NBA Player honors. His teammate, guard Jamal Murray, was named the Best Comeback Athlete.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was named Best College Athlete in men's sports. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark won for Best College Athlete in women's sports.

Ohtani and McDavid were named the top athletes in MLB and NHL, respectively. Max Verstappen was named Best Driver. Scottie Scheffler won Best Golfer honors. Novak Djokovic was named Best Tennis Player.

Jon Jones claimed best UFC Fighter honors. Claressa Shields was named Best Boxer. Snowboarder Zach Miller was named Best Athlete with a Disability.

Messi was honored as Best Soccer Player and received an award for the Best Championship Performance, for his run with Argentina at the World Cup.

Jefferson won Best Play honors. The star wide receiver won that award for his one-handed snag in the Minnesota Vikings' 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 13 in Orchard Park. N.Y.

James was awarded for Best Record-Breaking Performance for breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record during the 2022-23 season. The Los Angeles Lakers forward used his stage appearance to shut down retirement rumors.

"I don't care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor," James said. "The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day I'll be done.

"Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."

Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers women's basketball team was named Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Safety Damar Hamlin, who recovered from an on-field cardiac arrest during the 2022 NFL season, was brought to tears late in the show when he presented the Buffalo Bills training staff with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

The United States Women's National Team received the Arhtur Ashe Award for Courage. Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Hendriks, who announced he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in December, said last month that he is cancer free.

Athletes walk red carpet at ESPY Awards

Patrick Mahomes attends the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 12, 2023. Mahomes won Best Athlete in Men's Sports and Best NFL Player. His team, the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

