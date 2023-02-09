NFL Honors: Patrick Mahomes claims second MVP Award

1/5

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes claimed his second NFL MVP Award at the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday in Phoenix. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

PHOENIX, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes claimed the top prize -- the 2023 AP MVP Award -- at the NFL Honors on Thursday at Symphony Hall inside the Phoenix Convention Center. Mahomes, who also claimed 2018 NFL MVP honors, completed a career-high 67.1% of his passes and led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He also led the Chiefs to a 14-3 record, the No. 1 seed in the AFC and Super Bowl LVII. Advertisement

DeMarcus Ware, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Ken Riley, Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley, Ronde Barber, Don Coryell and Zach Thomas each were announced for election into to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Jefferson led the league with 128 catches for 1,809 yards. He also scored eight touchdowns.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who led the league with 18.5 sacks, won Defensive Player of the Year honors.

"To the 49ers organization, thank you so much for doing stuff the right way and believing in me. Shoutout to the No. 1 defense in the league."

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, totaled 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner claimed Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft led the league with 20 passes defensed. He also totaled 75 combined tackles and two interceptions in 17 starts.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith won Comeback Player of the Year. The nine-year veteran completed a league-best 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards, a career-high 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 starts this season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claimed the FedEx Air Player of the Year Award. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year.

Burrow completed 68.3% of his throws for 4,485 yards and a career-high 35 touchdown passes in 16 starts. Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 yards and scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 17 starts. He also totaled 400 receiving yards.

Brian Daboll of the New York Giants was named Coach of the Year. Daboll led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and into the playoffs in his first season as a head coach. He also helped the Giants beat the Vikings in the divisional round for the franchise's first playoff victory in more than a decade.

Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who was hired last month to coach the Houston Texans, was named the Assistant Coach of the Year. The 49ers defense allowed the fewest points and yards in 2022-23.

The league also honored the medical staffs from the Buffalo Bills and Bengals, first responders and University of Cincinnati Medical Center employees for their actions, which saved the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, who sustained a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals, also walked on the stage and thanked the group.

"I want to thank God for even being here," Hamlin said. "Every day I am amazed that my experience can encourage so many others. ... I want to give big thank you to God and everyone on this stage for everything they did for me. Thank you everyone around the country and around the world who prayed for me and hoped for me. The journey will continue."