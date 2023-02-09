Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 9, 2023 / 11:10 PM

NFL Honors: Patrick Mahomes claims second MVP Award

By Alex Butler
1/5
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes claimed his second NFL MVP Award at the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday in Phoenix. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes claimed his second NFL MVP Award at the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday in Phoenix. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

PHOENIX, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes claimed the top prize -- the 2023 AP MVP Award -- at the NFL Honors on Thursday at Symphony Hall inside the Phoenix Convention Center.

Mahomes, who also claimed 2018 NFL MVP honors, completed a career-high 67.1% of his passes and led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. He also led the Chiefs to a 14-3 record, the No. 1 seed in the AFC and Super Bowl LVII.

Advertisement

DeMarcus Ware, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Ken Riley, Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley, Ronde Barber, Don Coryell and Zach Thomas each were announced for election into to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named Walter Payton Man of the Year.

RELATED NFL Players Association's DeMaurice Smith wants to end scouting combine

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Jefferson led the league with 128 catches for 1,809 yards. He also scored eight touchdowns.

Advertisement

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, who led the league with 18.5 sacks, won Defensive Player of the Year honors.

"To the 49ers organization, thank you so much for doing stuff the right way and believing in me. Shoutout to the No. 1 defense in the league."

RELATED Super Bowl kickers isolated, but the Chiefs, Eagles trust them

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, totaled 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner claimed Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft led the league with 20 passes defensed. He also totaled 75 combined tackles and two interceptions in 17 starts.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith won Comeback Player of the Year. The nine-year veteran completed a league-best 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards, a career-high 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 starts this season.

RELATED Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claimed the FedEx Air Player of the Year Award. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year.

Burrow completed 68.3% of his throws for 4,485 yards and a career-high 35 touchdown passes in 16 starts. Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 yards and scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 17 starts. He also totaled 400 receiving yards.

Advertisement

Brian Daboll of the New York Giants was named Coach of the Year. Daboll led the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and into the playoffs in his first season as a head coach. He also helped the Giants beat the Vikings in the divisional round for the franchise's first playoff victory in more than a decade.

Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who was hired last month to coach the Houston Texans, was named the Assistant Coach of the Year. The 49ers defense allowed the fewest points and yards in 2022-23.

The league also honored the medical staffs from the Buffalo Bills and Bengals, first responders and University of Cincinnati Medical Center employees for their actions, which saved the life of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, who sustained a cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals, also walked on the stage and thanked the group.

"I want to thank God for even being here," Hamlin said. "Every day I am amazed that my experience can encourage so many others. ... I want to give big thank you to God and everyone on this stage for everything they did for me. Thank you everyone around the country and around the world who prayed for me and hoped for me. The journey will continue."
Advertisement

Latest Headlines

NFL Players Association's DeMaurice Smith wants to end scouting combine
NFL // 6 hours ago
NFL Players Association's DeMaurice Smith wants to end scouting combine
PHOENIX, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith wants to end the annual NFL scouting combine and thinks the players' union should host future pro days for potential draftees, he said at a news conference in Phoenix.
Super Bowl kickers isolated, but the Chiefs, Eagles trust them
NFL // 7 hours ago
Super Bowl kickers isolated, but the Chiefs, Eagles trust them
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott say they often avoid interactions with their star teammates, but they're heavily trusted by Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players heading into Sunday's Super Bowl LVII.
Law enforcement warns of counterfeit goods ahead of Super Bowl
NFL // 19 hours ago
Law enforcement warns of counterfeit goods ahead of Super Bowl
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Law enforcement announced the seizure of more than 180,000 items of counterfeit sports merchandise, while warning the public to shop with reputable dealers.
NFL concussions up because of increased examinations, commissioner says
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL concussions up because of increased examinations, commissioner says
PHOENIX, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- NFL player concussions increased during the 2022-23 season because of the league's increased examinations of head injuries, commissioner Roger Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl news conference Wednesday in Phoenix.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin wins players' union's Alan Page award
NFL // 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin wins players' union's Alan Page award
PHOENIX, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who recovered from an on-field cardiac arrest and raised more than $9 million for charity in the process, won the 2023 Alan Page Community Award, the NFL union announced Wednesday.
Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle
NFL // 1 day ago
Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes says Negro Leagues baseball inspired his creative playing style. That style will be part of history Sunday, when he faces Jalen Hurts in the first Super Bowl to feature two Black starting quarterbacks.
Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle
PHOENIX, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce won't discuss strategies for when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, The brothers said they will still root for each other in the game.
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
NFL // 2 days ago
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
PHOENIX. Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Phoenix already welcomed near-record crowds this week, and the desert flood likely will continue leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl LVII. The NFL and law enforcement planned for 22 months to entertain and protect fans.
Favored Eagles, Chiefs balance preparation with Super Bowl LVII distractions
NFL // 2 days ago
Favored Eagles, Chiefs balance preparation with Super Bowl LVII distractions
PHOENIX, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players will spend this week avoiding distractions and preparing for Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix. The Eagles remain slight favorites for the annual spectacular Sunday.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dislocates toe at Pro Bowl
NFL // 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dislocates toe at Pro Bowl
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Tackling wasn't a part of the revamped 2023 Pro Bowl, but the field of NFL stars didn't exit unscathed, as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sustained a dislocated toe in the skills competition, the team said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL Players Association's DeMaurice Smith wants to end scouting combine
NFL Players Association's DeMaurice Smith wants to end scouting combine
Law enforcement warns of counterfeit goods ahead of Super Bowl
Law enforcement warns of counterfeit goods ahead of Super Bowl
Suns to acquire two-time MVP Kevin Durant in trade with Nets
Suns to acquire two-time MVP Kevin Durant in trade with Nets
Super Bowl kickers isolated, but the Chiefs, Eagles trust them
Super Bowl kickers isolated, but the Chiefs, Eagles trust them
Lakers' LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becomes NBA's top scorer
Lakers' LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becomes NBA's top scorer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement