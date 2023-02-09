Super Bowl kickers isolated, but the Chiefs, Eagles trust them

1/5

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker said he doesn't spend much time watching other NFL kickers. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott say they often avoid interactions with many prominent teammates, but they remain heavily trusted by Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players heading into Sunday's Super Bowl LVII. That faith could prove vital should either kicker be called on during the final minutes of the title game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles are just 1 1/5-point favorites, meaning sportsbooks expect a tight game. Advertisement

An errant kick could result in agony, while a successful attempt may could bring surges of team-colored confetti covering the field and a close look at the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"I'm strong in my faith, so I pray a lot," Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker told UPI on Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch.

Advertisement

"I think that keeps football where it should be, below God and below my wife or my children. It's in its right place, but I try to just be as process-oriented as I can and focus on the details."

Butker, who joined the Chiefs as a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, made a career-low 75% of his field goal attempts this season. But he did make a 62-yard attempt, the longest by any kicker this season. He converted 38 of 41 extra point attempts.

The Chiefs kicker made a 45-yard game-winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. His 50-yard field goal in the divisional round provided the go-ahead points in that victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

RELATED Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle

Butker, who made one game-winning field goal during the regular season, said he tries to kick the ball in the same spot and mirror his motions on every attempt. He also constantly practices ball contact drills.

"I do all those things, so that when I do get a big moment, hopefully I'm on autopilot," Butker said. "I can just go out there, and the ball will just go through, and I don't really have to think much about it."

Advertisement

Butker said he is often around quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other star teammates, but usually hangs out with other specialists like punters, snappers and holders.

Elliott, a team captain, does the same thing in the Eagles' locker room when he is around team leaders like quarterback Jalen Hurts and center Jason Kelce.

Both kickers stay away from the majority of their teammates when on the sideline during game days. That isolation allows for deeper concentration while they watch the game and practice kicking into nets.

"We're kind of off on our own," Elliott said Wednesday at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix. "I like to keep myself, a little bit separate and just in my own little zone.

"We've got a lot of great veterans and a lot of great teammates that are always going to have your back. ... They trust us to get our job done and we trust them to get their job done."

Elliott made 20 of 23 field goals in the regular season. He also made 51 of 53 extra point attempts. The Eagles won both of their previous playoff games in convincing fashion, which meant they didn't require any heart-stopping attempts by Elliott.

Advertisement

The Eagles' kicker also did not make any game-winning field goals during the regular season.

Elliott said he got to know Butker early on because both were selected in the 2017 NFL Draft. The two players said they communicate with kickers throughout the league in what the consider a "tight-knit" community.

"There are only 32 of us in the whole NFL, and there's obviously a handful of guys trying to fight to get in the NFL," Butker said. "It's a tight-knit group. I can't talk to a running back and get advice from them for how to kick a football. You talk to other kickers and they assist you with that."

Butker said he watched those other NFL kickers often early in his career, but now avoids that distraction. Elliott still tries to keep up with other special teams' performances.

Both kickers recently tuned in and saw the struggles Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher went through in the playoffs. Maher, who missed just three kicks in the regular season, blew five extra-point attempts in the playoffs.

The more than 70,000 fans in attendance Sunday -- paired with 200 million watching around the world -- will put both kickers under more pressure than Maher faced in those games. Elliott and Butker said they are confident they can take on that burden and deal with any similar adversity.

Advertisement

"It was hard to watch that on on national TV," Elliott said of Maher's struggles. "I know I've gone through stuff like that, but I was just fortunate enough that that was during a practice session. Everyone goes through it."

Elliott also was stoic when asked about if he hopes Sunday's game comes down to what he does with his right foot.

"I just hope we win the game, that's all I care about," Elliott said. "If that happens, I've got the same process for every kick. I will just go out there and try to execute it."

Super Bowl LVII will air at 6:30 p.m. EST Sunday on Fox.

Super Bowl LVII week begins with Opening Night event

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media at the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on February 6, 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs will will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on February 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo