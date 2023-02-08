Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 8, 2023 / 6:13 PM

NFL concussions up because of increased examinations, commissioner says

By Alex Butler
1/5
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a Super Bowl news conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday in Phoenix. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a Super Bowl news conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday in Phoenix. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

PHOENIX, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The number of NFL player concussions increased during the 2022-23 season because of the league's increased examinations of head injuries, commissioner Roger Goodell said at his annual Super Bowl news conference Wednesday in Phoenix.

The NFL announced last week that 149 reported concussions were sustained in 271 games this season. That total represents an 18% increase from 2021, and is 14% higher than the average of 130 concussions over the three previous seasons.

Advertisement

"I think it's hard to draw conclusions from one year," Goodell said in a ballroom at the Phoenix Convention Center. "I think there's some specific reasons to why the concussion rate is up this year.

"No. 1, the definition of concussions changed during the season. We had more evaluations, and that's going to lead to more recorded concussions.

RELATED Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle

"We don't want concussions to occur. We want to prevent them and we want to treat them, but we're not afraid of having them be diagnosed.

Advertisement

"That's something that's really important for us, and why we encourage players and coaches and everyone else to come forward when they have symptoms, so we can deal with those medically and make sure that they're handled professionally."

The NFL also reported that overall injuries were down nearly 6% compared to 2021-22. Goodell said the league plans to study specific plays, tackling methods and other data to decrease that total.

RELATED Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds

"We have some techniques that we've seen sort of develop through the season that we want to look at," Goodell said. "There are a couple that we think of lead to injuries that we want to be cautious of and to try to see if there's a way to remove those from the game."

Goodell said he didn't believe that the recent addition of a 17th regular-season game -- and 18th week -- should be re-evaluated.

"The injury rate is absolutely no different [in Week 18] than any other week," Goodell said.

RELATED Favored Eagles, Chiefs balance preparation with Super Bowl LVII distractions

Researchers at Boston University announced Monday they found chronic traumatic encephalopathy in the brains of more than 91% of former NFL players involved in a study about the delayed neurodegenerative disorder.

Medical experts say those who sustained repeated hits to their head may have a higher risk of developing CTE.

Advertisement

The NFL made changes to its concussion protocol in October, after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit his head and collapsed on the field twice in two games.

Tagovailoa was allowed to return to the field after collapsing in the first contest. He then hit his head and fell to the ground again in the next game, just five days later.

Those sequence of events also led the NFL Players Association to fire a doctor involved in Tagovailoa's evaluation. Changes also were made to the league's return-to-play protocol.

The modifications to the concussion protocol, announced by the NFL and players union, allow evaluators to rule out players immediately if they exhibit any form of gross motor instability.

Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol again Dec. 26 and missed the Dolphins' final two regular-season games and a playoff matchup. He didn't exit the protocol until mid-January.

"There is no magical 'this is what we want,'" DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the players' union, said Wednesday at another news conference at the Phoenix Convention Center.

"This has been a relentless a relentless effort to constantly improve safety."

Super Bowl LVII week begins with Opening Night event

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media at the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on February 6, 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs will will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on February 12. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin wins players' union's Alan Page award
NFL // 42 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin wins players' union's Alan Page award
PHOENIX, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who recovered from an on-field cardiac arrest and raised more than $9 million for charity in the process, won the 2023 Alan Page Community Award, the NFL union announced Wednesday.
Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle
NFL // 4 hours ago
Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes says Negro Leagues baseball inspired his creative playing style. That style will be part of history Sunday, when he faces Jalen Hurts in the first Super Bowl to feature two Black starting quarterbacks.
Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle
NFL // 11 hours ago
Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle
PHOENIX, Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce won't discuss strategies for when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, The brothers said they will still root for each other in the game.
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
NFL // 1 day ago
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
PHOENIX. Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Phoenix already welcomed near-record crowds this week, and the desert flood likely will continue leading up to Sunday's Super Bowl LVII. The NFL and law enforcement planned for 22 months to entertain and protect fans.
Favored Eagles, Chiefs balance preparation with Super Bowl LVII distractions
NFL // 1 day ago
Favored Eagles, Chiefs balance preparation with Super Bowl LVII distractions
PHOENIX, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players will spend this week avoiding distractions and preparing for Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix. The Eagles remain slight favorites for the annual spectacular Sunday.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dislocates toe at Pro Bowl
NFL // 2 days ago
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett dislocates toe at Pro Bowl
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Tackling wasn't a part of the revamped 2023 Pro Bowl, but the field of NFL stars didn't exit unscathed, as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sustained a dislocated toe in the skills competition, the team said.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers claims 'bucket list' golf win at Pebble Beach
NFL // 2 days ago
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers claims 'bucket list' golf win at Pebble Beach
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and golfer Ben Silverman teamed up to card a 26-under-par to claim what Rodgers called a "bucket list" victory at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Judge dismisses menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon
NFL // 5 days ago
Judge dismisses menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- A Cincinnati judge dismissed a menacing charge against Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon, who faced an arrest warrant for allegedly using a gun to threaten a woman, a court officer told UPI on Friday.
North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension
NFL // 6 days ago
North Carolina, football coach Mack Brown agree to 1-year extension
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- North Carolina and head football coach Mack Brown agreed to a one-year contract extension, the school announced Thursday afternoon. The pact will keep Brown under contract through the 2027-28 season.
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
NFL // 6 days ago
Patriots want to sign Tom Brady to 1-day contract, owner says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots want to sign quarterback Tom Brady to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise, team owner Robert Kraft said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lakers' LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becomes NBA's top scorer
Lakers' LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, becomes NBA's top scorer
Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle
Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
Phoenix prepared to welcome, protect huge Super Bowl LVII crowds
Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle
Super Bowl: Kelce brothers root for each other as teams prepare to battle
Colorado State fans chant 'Russia' at Ukrainian basketball player
Colorado State fans chant 'Russia' at Ukrainian basketball player
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement