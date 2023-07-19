Trending
'Wheel of Time' stars 'brave the dark' in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine Damodred on "The Wheel of Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine Damodred on "The Wheel of Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of The Wheel of Time Season 2.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski.

The Wheel of Time is a fantasy drama based on the Robert Jordan book series. Season 2 is based on the second novel in the series, The Great Hunt, with elements of the third book, The Dragon Reborn.

The show follows Rand al'Thor (Stradowski), a shepherd who "learns he is the Dragon Reborn -- a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world... or break it." Rand is guided and protected by Moiraine Damodred (Pike) and other powerful women who "must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness."

In Season 2, "threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light... or the Dark," an official synopsis reads.

Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn and Ceara Coveney also star.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 premieres Sept. 1 on Prime Video.

