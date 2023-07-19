Britney Spears, Will.i.am to release 'Mind Your Business' single Friday

1/5

Britney Spears (pictured) and Will.i.am will release "Not Your Business," Spears' first song of 2023, on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Britney Spears and Will.i.am will release a new single Friday. Will.i.am, 48, officially announced the song "Mind Your Business" with Spears, 41, on Tuesday. Advertisement

Will.i.am shared the news on Instagram alongside a clip of the track and a release date -- Friday.

"JULY 21st is the DAY... And today is the day we officially announce the release of #MINDYOURBUSINESS..." the singer and rapper wrote.

"I'm sooo honored and excited for this release..." he added. "Thank you @britneyspears... you're one of the most fearless, strongest, kindest, purest people I've met in my life... I always loved working with you and I always will..."

Will.i.am first teased the song on Monday. He shared a clip with the caption "Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!"

Spears and Will.i.am previously collaborated on the songs "Big Fat Bass" and "Scream & Shout."

"Mind Your Business" will mark Spears' first song of 2023 and her first release since "Hold Me Closer" with Elton John.

In addition to her music, Spears will release the memoir The Woman in Me in October. The book is described as "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope."

Will.i.am is a member of the musical group The Black Eyed Peas. As a solo artist, he last released the single "The Formula" with Lil Wayne.