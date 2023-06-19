Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 19, 2023 / 12:24 PM

'Rebel Moon' poster, video introduce Zack Snyder sci-fi epic

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sofia Boutella stars in the new sci-fi film "Rebel Moon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sofia Boutella stars in the new sci-fi film "Rebel Moon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Zack Snyder is teasing his new film Rebel Moon.

The writer, director and producer shared a poster for the epic space opera Sunday featuring Sofia Boutella.

Advertisement

Rebel Moon is a new sci-fi film inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai. Snyder serves as director and co-wrote the script with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten.

The poster shows Boutella in costume as her character Kora, a deserter who rallies warriors from across the galaxy to fight against the tyrannical Imperium.

"War comes to every world," Snyder captioned the post.

Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone and Ed Skrein also star.

Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video for the film during its Tudum global fan event Saturday.

"This movie for me existed elementally for 20 years," Snyder says in the clip. "It's a story of a few against many, impossible odds, good versus evil. I'm getting the chance to tell the story that I've been thinking about for quite a while."

Advertisement

Snyder shared a photo earlier this month that introduces Skrein as the villain Admiral Atticus Noble.

Rebel Moon premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.

Snyder is known for directing such films as 300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Read More

'Rebel Moon': Zack Snyder unveils photo of Ed Skrein as villain Daryl Dixon is shipwrecked in teaser for 'Walking Dead' spinoff Bebe Rexha hit in face by phone at her New York concert What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Unusual 'Past Lives' direction helped Greta Lee, Teo Yoo feel longing
Movies // 8 hours ago
Unusual 'Past Lives' direction helped Greta Lee, Teo Yoo feel longing
LOS ANGELES, June 19 (UPI) -- Greta Lee and Teo Yoo discuss their film, "Past Lives," including the direction writer/director Celine Song gave them to capture their characters' separation.
'Flash' tops the North American box office with $55.1M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Flash' tops the North American box office with $55.1M
June 18 (UPI) -- Ezra Miller's "The Flash" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $55.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Chris Hemsworth to star in third 'Extraction' movie
Movies // 18 hours ago
Chris Hemsworth to star in third 'Extraction' movie
June 18 (UPI) -- Thor alum Chris Hemsowth has confirmed he is set to star in a third "Extraction" movie for Netflix.
'Heart of Stone' poster introduces Gal Gadot spy thriller
Movies // 2 days ago
'Heart of Stone' poster introduces Gal Gadot spy thriller
June 16 (UPI) -- "Heart of Stone," a spy action thriller film starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is coming to Netflix in August.
'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc
Movies // 4 days ago
'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc
June 15 (UPI) -- "Wham!," a new film about British pop duo Wham!, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Chicken Run 2': Netflix shares teaser, December release date
Movies // 4 days ago
'Chicken Run 2': Netflix shares teaser, December release date
June 15 (UPI) -- "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget," a new stop-motion animated film featuring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi and Bella Ramsey, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: Exciting 'Extraction 2' rises to impeccable standards
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: Exciting 'Extraction 2' rises to impeccable standards
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Extraction 2," on Netflix Friday, more than doubles the action of its predecessor and stands alongside the 'John Wick' franchise at the top of the genre.
'Avatar' sequels set for release in 2025, 2029 and 2031
Movies // 4 days ago
'Avatar' sequels set for release in 2025, 2029 and 2031
June 15 (UPI) -- Disney has announced the theatrical release dates for its next three "Avatar" sequels.
Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody embrace 'Asteroid City' design
Movies // 4 days ago
Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody embrace 'Asteroid City' design
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Asteroid City" stars Maya Hawke, Adrien Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis and Stephen Park discuss the unique style of Wes Anderson's latest film.
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Dial of Destiny' is worst 'Indiana Jones'
LOS ANGELES, June 15 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," in theaters June 30, marks the legendary hero succumbing to the shortcomings of modern filmmaking.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage
Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage
Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement