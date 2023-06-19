1/5

Sofia Boutella stars in the new sci-fi film "Rebel Moon." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Zack Snyder is teasing his new film Rebel Moon. The writer, director and producer shared a poster for the epic space opera Sunday featuring Sofia Boutella. Advertisement

Rebel Moon is a new sci-fi film inspired by Star Wars and Seven Samurai. Snyder serves as director and co-wrote the script with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten.

The poster shows Boutella in costume as her character Kora, a deserter who rallies warriors from across the galaxy to fight against the tyrannical Imperium.

"War comes to every world," Snyder captioned the post.

Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Jena Malone and Ed Skrein also star.

War comes to every world. @RebelMoon. December 22 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hkLObXHEqE— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 18, 2023

Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video for the film during its Tudum global fan event Saturday.

"This movie for me existed elementally for 20 years," Snyder says in the clip. "It's a story of a few against many, impossible odds, good versus evil. I'm getting the chance to tell the story that I've been thinking about for quite a while."

Advertisement

Snyder shared a photo earlier this month that introduces Skrein as the villain Admiral Atticus Noble.

Rebel Moon premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix.

Snyder is known for directing such films as 300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.