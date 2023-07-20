Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 20, 2023 / 12:38 PM

'Priscilla' to screen as New York Film Festival Centerpiece selection

By Annie Martin
1/2
Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla Presley in the new film "Priscilla." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla Presley in the new film "Priscilla." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Priscilla will screen at the 2023 New York Film Festival as the event's Centerpiece selection.

Film at Lincoln Center announced Thursday that Priscilla will have its North American premiere at the 61st festival in October. The film will screen Oct. 6 at Alice Tully Hall.

Advertisement

Priscilla is written and directed by Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette). The movie is based on Priscilla Presley's memoir Elvis and Me and explores Presley's life and relationship with rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley.

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star as Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley.

The new film follows Presley's love affair with Elvis Presley, "from her early years as a teenage army brat stationed in West Germany to her surreal arrival at Graceland, which becomes both her home and prison."

Advertisement

Coppola's films Marie Antoinette and On the Rocks previously screened at NYFF.

"I am honored to be back at the New York Film Festival with my new film and to be telling Priscilla Presley's story, the unseen side of a great American myth," Coppola said in a statement.

"Priscilla is a culminating triumph for Sofia Coppola, a filmmaker with a singular gift for illuminating the interior lives of her characters," NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim added. "It's a showcase for a pair of star-making performances and a work of tremendous empathy and emotional nuance. We are looking forward to welcoming Sofia back to the festival with one of her very best films."

A24 released a teaser trailer for Priscilla in June. The film opens in theaters in October.

Read More

'Priscilla' trailer: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara Bindi Irwin wishes 'extraordinary mama' Terri a happy 59th birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Exorcist: Believer' posters reveal new possession
Movies // 14 minutes ago
'Exorcist: Believer' posters reveal new possession
July 20 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released three posters for "The Exorcist: Believer" on Thursday. The three variants show a possessed girl in the film that opens Oct. 13.
'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return
Movies // 54 minutes ago
'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return
July 20 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced Thursday that "Saw X" will open in theaters Sept. 29, and shared the first photo of returning Tobin Bell from the film.
Director, composer confirm SAG strike halted U.K. filming of 'Wicked' movie
Movies // 5 hours ago
Director, composer confirm SAG strike halted U.K. filming of 'Wicked' movie
July 20 (UPI) -- Director Jon M. Chu said he was almost done filming his two-part movie musical "Wicked" when the Screen Actors Guild strike began last week.
Movie review: Singular 'Oppenheimer' can be disconcerting
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: Singular 'Oppenheimer' can be disconcerting
LOS ANGELES, July 19 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," in theaters Friday, overplays its stylistic flourishes to overwhelm rather than welcome viewers.
Movie review: 'Barbie' has fun and depth
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Barbie' has fun and depth
LOS ANGELES, July 18 (UPI) -- "Barbie," in theaters Friday, has fun turning the popular doll into a social commentary.
'Migration' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks star in animated film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Migration' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks star in animated film
July 18 (UPI) -- "Migration," a new animated film from Illumination featuring Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks, opens in theaters in December.
'Heart of Stone' posters: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan 'defy the odds'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Heart of Stone' posters: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan 'defy the odds'
July 18 (UPI) -- "Heart of Stone," a spy action thriller starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is coming to Netflix.
'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' introduces young Jud Crandall
Movies // 2 days ago
'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines' introduces young Jud Crandall
July 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released first look photos from "Pet Sematary: Bloodlines." The prequel movie about young Jud Crandall (Jackson White) premieres Oct. 6.
'The Monkey King' trailer: Jimmy O. Yang voices hero in animated film
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Monkey King' trailer: Jimmy O. Yang voices hero in animated film
July 17 (UPI) -- "The Monkey King," an animated film featuring Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang and Stephanie Hsu, is coming to Netflix.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' coming to Disney+ in August
Movies // 2 days ago
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' coming to Disney+ in August
July 17 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," a Marvel film starring Chris Pratt, will start streaming on Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Paul Wesley: Kirk-Spock bond still nascent in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Paul Wesley: Kirk-Spock bond still nascent in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Movie review: Singular 'Oppenheimer' can be disconcerting
Movie review: Singular 'Oppenheimer' can be disconcerting
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober
Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement