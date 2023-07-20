Bindi Irwin wishes 'extraordinary mama' Terri a happy 59th birthday

From left to right, Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin attend Steve Irwin's posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin is wishing her "extraordinary mama" Terri Irwin a happy 59th birthday. The 24-year-old television personality and conservationist marked the occasion Thursday by posting a tribute to Terri Irwin on Instagram. Advertisement

Bindi Irwin shared a photo showing Terri Irwin at the Australia Zoo and praised her mom in the caption.

"Mum, HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are the most extraordinary mama and now watching you become the very best grandmother, my heart is overflowing. With each new year I love, admire and appreciate more and more the remarkable woman you are," Bindi Irwin wrote.

"Thank you for your incredible strength and guidance, thoughtful patience and encouragement, and above all -- your unconditional love," she said. "You do so much for our family, and for everyone around you. It's amazing watching you effortlessly, selflessly care for others, wildlife, humans and our planet alike."

Bindi Irwin told her mom she loves "celebrating YOU today and every day."

Bindi Irwin is the daughter of Terri Irwin and late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who died at age 44 in 2006. She also has a brother, Robert Irwin, 19.

Bindi Irwin has one child of her own -- daughter Grace Warrior, 2 -- with her husband, Chandler Powell.

The Irwins most recently starred on the Animal Planet and Discovery+ series Crikey! It's the Irwins.