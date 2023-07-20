Trending
July 20, 2023 / 8:23 AM

Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara

By Annie Martin
Joe Manganiello (L) filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara two days after announcing their separation. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Joe Manganiello (L) filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara two days after announcing their separation. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are officially headed for divorce.

TMZ reported Manganiello, 46, filed for divorce from Vergara, 51, on Wednesday, two days after the couple announced their split.

According to the documents, Manganiello and Vergara had a prenuptial agreement and will each keep the assets they obtained during the marriage. Vergara is not expected to contest the prenup.

E! News reported Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split. The actor listed July 2 as their date of separation.

A source told People that Manganiello and Vergara had conflicting opinions about having children.

"He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," the source said.

Vergara has a 31-year-old son, Manolo, from her first marriage.

Manganiello and Vergara announced their separation in a joint statement Monday after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple told Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Manganiello is an actor known for True Blood and the Magic Mike film series, while Vergara is an actress who starred on Modern Family.

16 celebrity splits of 2023

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara (R) and Joe Manganiello arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. Vergara and Manganiello have announced their divorce after seven years of marriage. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

