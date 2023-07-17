Trending
Entertainment News
July 17, 2023 / 5:48 PM

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello split up after 7 years of marriage

By Karen Butler
1/5
Sofia Vergara (R) and Joe Manganiello confirmed Monday that they are ending their marriage. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Sofia Vergara (R) and Joe Manganiello confirmed Monday that they are ending their marriage. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara and Moonhaven actor Joe Manganiello have announced they are ending their seven-year marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple said in a statement to Page Six on Monday.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Vergara, 51, was most recently seen with Manganiello, 46, in June in Hoboken, N.J., where he was working with Vince Vaughn on the film, Nonnas.

E! News said Vergara then went to Italy last week to celebrate her 51st birthday without Manganiello.

TMZ said the stars started dating in 2014 and got engaged six months later, tying the knot in 2015.

The do not have any children together.

