Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 19, 2023 / 10:46 AM

Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims

By Annie Martin
1/6
Jason Aldean (L), pictured with Brittany Aldean, responded to criticism of the lyrics and music video for his single "Try That in a Small Town." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jason Aldean (L), pictured with Brittany Aldean, responded to criticism of the lyrics and music video for his single "Try That in a Small Town." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean is defending "Try That in a Small Town" following claims the song is "pro-lynching."

The 46-year-old country music singer responded Tuesday to criticism of the lyrics and music video for the track.

Advertisement

"Try That in a Small Town" includes such lyrics as "Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they're gonna round up / Well, that [expletive] might fly in the city, good luck / Try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / You cross that line, it won't take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don't / Try that in a small town."

The music video, released Friday, was filmed at Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., the site of the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Advertisement

The video features footage of a flag burning, protestors confronting police, and a robbery in a convenience store.

Aldean spoke out after critics called the song and its video pro-lynching, pro-gun and pro-violence.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," the singer wrote. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage- and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far."

"As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91- where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart," he added, referencing the 58 people killed in a mass shooting at the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas in 2018.

Advertisement

Aldean said he meant for "Try That in a Small Town" to refer "to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief."

"My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it too- that's what this song is about," he added.

CMT pulled the "Try That in a Small Town" video Tuesday amid the controversy, Billboard reported.

In addition, singer Sheryl Crow called out Aldean and the song on Twitter.

Advertisement

"@Jason_Aldean I'm from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence. There's nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting," she wrote. "This is not American or small town-like. It's just lame."

Read More

Britney Spears, Will.i.am to release 'Mind Your Business' single Friday Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin marry in Hungary, will hold second wedding 'Wheel of Time' stars 'brave the dark' in Season 2 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears, Will.i.am to release 'Mind Your Business' single Friday
Music // 3 hours ago
Britney Spears, Will.i.am to release 'Mind Your Business' single Friday
July 19 (UPI) -- Britney Spears and Will.i.am will release "Not Your Business," Spears' first song of 2023, on Friday.
Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film
Music // 21 hours ago
Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a preview of its song "I Want Your Love" and a teaser for its album "Reboot."
YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour
Music // 21 hours ago
YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour
July 18 (UPI) -- YG, Tyga and Saweetie will perform across North America on a new co-headlining tour.
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
Music // 22 hours ago
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
July 18 (UPI) -- British progressive rock band Yes will perform across the United States as part of its new tour.
Jennifer Lopez teases new song on first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck
Music // 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez teases new song on first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck
July 18 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez previewed the song "Midnight Trip to Vegas" while celebrating the anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck.
Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'
Music // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'
July 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez shared a video featuring the "best, most sincere moments" from the making of her song "Lose You to Love Me."
Mamamoo+ walks in rain in 'Save Me' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo+ walks in rain in 'Save Me' music video teaser
July 17 (UPI) -- Mamamoo+, a subunit of the K-pop group Mamamoo, released a preview of its video for the song "Save Me."
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
Music // 2 days ago
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
July 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Jason Aldean is thanking fans for support after he fell ill from heat stroke and had to leave the stage at his Saturday concert in Hartford, Conn.
Pop-rock band Walk the Moon announces hiatus
Music // 3 days ago
Pop-rock band Walk the Moon announces hiatus
July 15 (UPI) -- The pop-rock band Walk on the Moon says it is going on hiatus after 18 years of recording and touring.
Lil Uzi Vert's 'Pink Tape' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert's 'Pink Tape' tops the U.S. album chart
July 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Wesley: Kirk-Spock bond still nascent in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Paul Wesley: Kirk-Spock bond still nascent in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
'Heart of Stone' posters: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan 'defy the odds'
'Heart of Stone' posters: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan 'defy the odds'
Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober
Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober
Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'
Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement