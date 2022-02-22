Bindi Irwin remembers 'greatest dad' Steve Irwin on his birthday

1/3

Bindi Irwin (C) and Robert Irwin (R), pictured with Terri Irwin, honored their dad, late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin, on what would have been his 60th birthday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin is remembering her dad, late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, on his birthday. The 23-year-old television personality and conservationist paid tribute to Steve Irwin in an Instagram post Tuesday on what would have been his 60th birthday. Advertisement

Bindi Irwin shared a throwback photo of herself with her dad. The picture shows a young Bindi Irwin looking on as Steve Irwin holds up a small snake.

"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior. Today I'll watch 'The Crocodile Hunter' with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on," she captioned the post.

Bindi Irwin's brother, Robert Irwin, 18, also honored their dad. Robert Irwin posted a throwback photo of himself and Steve Irwin riding on a motorbike.

"Happy birthday Dad. I love you and I miss you more every single day. My earliest memories are my fondest, thanks to you. Hanging on tight to the handlebars of the motorbike, when you'd take Bindi and I on your morning lap of the zoo - before going to get ice cream for breakfast," Robert Irwin wrote.

"Every minute spent with you was a blessing," he said. "I'm gonna ride that lap on your old motorbike this afternoon."

Steve Irwin died at age 44 in September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. Bindi Irwin said on the 14th anniversary of Steve Irwin's death in 2020 that her dad is "always" in her heart.

Bindi Irwin married Chandler Powell in March 2020 and has a daughter, Grace Warrior, who turns one year old in March. She and her family star on the Animal Planet series Crikey! It's the Irwins, which returned for a fourth season in January.