Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 17, 2021 / 10:50 AM

'Crikey! It's the Irwins': Bindi Irwin holds daughter Grace in Season 4 teaser

By Annie Martin
1/4
'Crikey! It's the Irwins': Bindi Irwin holds daughter Grace in Season 4 teaser
"Crikey! It's the Irwins," a reality series starring Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin, from left to right, will return for a fourth season in January. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Animal Planet is giving a glimpse of Crikey! It's the Irwins Season 4.

The network shared a teaser for the season Thursday featuring Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin and Terri Irwin.

Advertisement

The preview shows Bindi holding Grace Warrior, her 8-month-old daughter with her husband, Chandler Powell.

In addition, Robert is seen working with Powell and transporting an alligator.

Bindi, 23, and Robert, 18, are the daughter and son of Terri Irwin and late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin.

Crikey! It's the Irwins follows the Irwins as they continue Steve's mission to bring people closer to animals and work to protect and preserve wildlife.

Season 4 will see Bindi and Powell introduce Grace to the Australia Zoo, Robert and the team attempt a daunting alligator move, and Terri work with her Sumatran Elephants.

Crikey! It's the Irwins Season 4 premieres Jan. 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on Animal Planet and Discovery+.

Advertisement

Read More

BTS perform 'Butter' during Crosswalk Concert on 'Late Late Show' Ed Sheeran, Elton John perform 'Merry Christmas' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Strictly Come Dancing': AJ, Kai withdraw from Season 19 due to injury
TV // 13 minutes ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': AJ, Kai withdraw from Season 19 due to injury
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington were forced to exit "Strictly Come Dancing" ahead of the Season 19 finale.
Scarlett Johansson takes on 'Mimic Challenge' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson takes on 'Mimic Challenge' on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson attempted the "Mimic Challenge" with Jimmy Fallon while appearing on "The Tonight Show."
'The Golden Palace': 'Golden Girls' spinoff coming to Hulu in January
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Golden Palace': 'Golden Girls' spinoff coming to Hulu in January
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "The Golden Girls" spinoff "The Golden Palace" is coming to Hulu on Jan. 10.
HBO renews drag queen series 'We're Here' for a third season
TV // 4 hours ago
HBO renews drag queen series 'We're Here' for a third season
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- HBO has renewed unscripted drag queen series "We're Here" for a third season.
'With Love' star Vincent Rodriguez III: 'Love is for everybody'
TV // 8 hours ago
'With Love' star Vincent Rodriguez III: 'Love is for everybody'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Vincent Rodriguez III and Emeraude Toubia discuss their Prime Video series "With Love," in which straight and LGBTQ+ characters of different ethnicities look for love and bond over family.
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot heading to Peacock on Feb. 13
TV // 21 hours ago
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot heading to Peacock on Feb. 13
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Peacock's upcoming reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" titled "Bel-Air," will be premiering on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday.
'Yellowjackets' scores second season
TV // 22 hours ago
'Yellowjackets' scores second season
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Thursday it has renewed "Yellowjackets" for a second season, ahead of the season finale on Jan. 16.
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott stars in Ben Stiller thriller series
TV // 22 hours ago
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott stars in Ben Stiller thriller series
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "Severance," a new sci-fi series starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken, is coming to Apple TV+.
PaleyFest LA 2022 to feature 'This is Us,' 'Better Call Saul,' 'Riverdale'
TV // 22 hours ago
PaleyFest LA 2022 to feature 'This is Us,' 'Better Call Saul,' 'Riverdale'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- PaleyFest LA is returning in 2022 with an in-person event that will feature the casts and creative teams of "This is Us," "Better Call Saul" and "Riverdale."
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims
TV // 1 day ago
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Jeff Garlin, who played Murray on "The Goldbergs," left the series after an HR investigation into his on-set behavior.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Megan Thee Stallion signs first-look deal with Netflix
Megan Thee Stallion signs first-look deal with Netflix
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims
Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022
Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement