June 21, 2023 / 11:10 AM

'Priscilla' trailer: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley

By Annie Martin
Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla Presley in the new film "Priscilla." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla Presley in the new film "Priscilla." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Priscilla.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

Priscilla is written and directed by Sofia Coppola (Marie Antoinette). The film is a biopic about actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley, who married Elvis Presley in 1967 and had one child, Lisa Marie Presley, with the singer.

The new movie is based on Priscilla's memoir Elvis and Me and explores her life and relationship with Elvis.

Spaeny (Devs) and Elordi (Euphoria) play Priscilla and Elvis, respectively.

"Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame," an official synopsis reads.

Priscilla opens in theaters in October.

The film follows the release of Elvis, a biographical music drama directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge as Elvis and Priscilla, in June 2022. Elvis was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

