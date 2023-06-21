Whitney Cummings expecting first child

1/5

Whitney Cummings announced her pregnancy Tuesday on Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Whitney Cummings is going to be a mom. The 40-year-old writer, actress and comedian announced Tuesday that she is expecting her first child.

Cummings shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself playing with her dog. The mom-to-be showed her baby bump in a crop top and shorts.

"In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All tour dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times," she captioned the post.

Fellow comedian Nikki Glaser and television personalities Paris Hilton and Stassi Schroeder were among those to congratulate Cummings in the comments.

"Lucky baby! Congrats Whittttt!!!" Glaser wrote.

"So happy for you sis!" Hilton added.

"OH MY GOODNESS!!!!! Congratulations Whitney!!!!!!!!" Schroeder said.

Cummings said on Today in February that she was planning on trying for a baby this year after previously freezing her eggs.

"They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me," she said of her eggs. "I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

Cummings is known for co-creating the CBS series 2 Broke Girls. Her most recent stand-up comedy special, Jokes, was released on Netflix in 2022.