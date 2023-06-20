Trevor Noah to launch podcast with Spotify

1/5

Trevor Noah will host a weekly podcast for Spotify following his exit from "The Daily Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Writer, comedian and television personality Trevor Noah will launch a new original podcast with Spotify. Spotify announced the series in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

The podcast "will blend Trevor's signature humor and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment," according to an official description.

In addition, Noah will have "in-depth and freewheeling conversations" with interesting and influential figures from around the globe.

"It's really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we'll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world's most fascinating people," Noah said in a statement. "We'll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode."

"We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale," Spotify head of studios Julie McNamara added.

Advertisement

Noah confirmed the news in a video on Instagram, calling the project "really exciting."

The podcast will debut later this year and will be available on Spotify and all major platforms.

Noah is best known for hosting the Comedy Central late-night talk show The Daily Show. He left the series in December 2022 to pursue stand-up comedy and his other interests.

In other Spotify news, British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Friday that they have ended their deal with the digital music service and media company.

Trevor Noah's career: Comedy, award shows and 'The Daily Show'