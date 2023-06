1/5

Bebe Rexha shared photos of her injuries after a person at her concert threw a cell phone that struck her in the face.

June 20 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha showed her injuries in an update on social media after being hit in the face by a phone at her concert in New York. The 33-year-old singer shared photos of her injuries Monday on Instagram and assured fans that she is "good." Advertisement

One photo shows Rexha with a black eye but giving a thumbs up sign. Another photo shows Rexha with a cut and swelling above her left eye that appears to have been taken after the attack.

"Im good," she captioned the post.

Rexha was performing Sunday at the Rooftop at Pier 17 as part of her Best F'n Night of My Life tour when a person in the crowd threw a phone that struck her on the side of her face.

The singer clutched her face before falling to her knees in pain and being ushered off the stage.

NYPD officers responded to the scene and arrested the alleged assailant, Nicolas Malvagna, who was charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment.

Malvagna was freed without bail following an arraignment Monday, according to the New York Post. Prosecutors said at the arraignment that Malvagna threw the phone for his own amusement.

Rexha launched her Best F'n Night of My Life tour in May. She is scheduled to perform Tuesday in Philadelphia.