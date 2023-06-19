Bebe Rexha hit in face by phone at her New York concert

1/5

Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage after a person threw a cell phone from the crowd that struck her in the face.

June 19 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone at her concert Sunday in New York. The 33-year-old singer was performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17 venue as part of her Best F'n Night of My Life tour. Advertisement

Rexha was on stage when a person in the crowd threw a phone that struck her on the side of her face under her left eye, as seen in a fan video.

The singer clutched her face before falling to her knees in pain and being escorted off stage.

Another video shows Rexha give a slight wave to the crowd, who chanted her name in support, while being ushered away.

TMZ said NYPD officers responded to the scene and arrested Nicolas Malvagna, the person who allegedly threw the phone, for the assault.

Rexha launched her Best F'n Night of My Life tour in May. She is next scheduled to perform Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The tour is in support of Rexha's most recent album, Bebe, released in April.