Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell attend 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' premiere in Rome

Tom Cruise attends the Rome premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" on Monday. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell walked the red carpet Monday. The 60-year-old actor and 41-year-old actress attended the Rome premiere of their film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at the Spanish Steps. Advertisement

Cruise was all smiles as he posed for photos in a blue three-piece suit, while Atwell wore a black gown with a diamond necklace.

Director Christopher McQuarrie and cast members Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny and Pom Klementieff were also present at the event.

In their remarks, McQuarrie and Cruise thanked "the people of Rome" and the local governments in Rome and Venice for allowing them to film during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone knows when we shot this film here, and what was going on in the world," Cruise said. "And had it not been for every person in the entire community, to work with us -- all the way from the restaurants in the streets, the police, everyone on the road, to government and medical staff -- to make sure that we're all safe and to create what we're going to create this evening."

Cruise also shared how they wanted to show "not only that you can still make movies but also that you can get back to filling theaters after the most difficult time in the world, and this art form has been through."

"It was very important to do that to show everyone that the pandemic was not going to kill cinema," he added. "I have to thank everyone, with our very strict safety protocols and the help of this country, together we did something extraordinary."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible series. The new movie follows Cruise's Ethan Hunt, an agent for the fictional Impossible Missions Force (IMF), as he and his team take on "their most dangerous mission yet."

Paramount Pictures shared a trailer for the film in May.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One opens in theaters July 12.

Tom Cruise attends the 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' premiere