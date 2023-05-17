Trending
May 17, 2023 / 10:35 AM

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': Tom Cruise returns in action-packed trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing the new film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

The studio shared a trailer for the action spy film Wednesday featuring Tom Cruise.

Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, which centers on Ethan Hunt (Cruise), an agent for the fictional Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

In the new film, Ethan (Cruise) and his team take on "their most dangerous mission yet" -- tracking down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity.

"With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission -- not even the lives of those he cares about most," an official synopsis reads.

Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny also star.

Dead Reckoning Part One is written by Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen and directed by McQuarrie. The film opens in theaters July 12.

Tom Cruise turns 60: a look back

Tom Cruises poses with director Steven Spielberg and actors Jodie Foster and Dustin Hoffman, left to right, after he was presented the 5th annual Artists Rights Foundation John Huston Award during a mock ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 17, 1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

