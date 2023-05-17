Teresa Giudice says 'chosen family' comment wasn't dig at Joe, Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice (R), pictured with Louie Ruelas, explained her "chosen family" remarks that upset her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice says her "chosen family" comment wasn't a dig at her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. The 50-year-old television personality explained her remarks on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

In a March episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Giudice referenced her "chosen family" while giving a speech at her housewarming party. The comment upset Melissa Gorga, who married Joe Gorga in 2004.

On WWHL, Giudice said she picked up the phrase while attending a first communion ceremony for her sister-in-law's daughter on her husband Louie Ruelas' side of the family.

"She said, 'Everyone here -- there's a lot of family here but everyone else is chosen family,'" Giudice recalled. "Louie and I were there and I was just so taken back from her speech, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I love that.' I said, the next time I have to say a speech, I want to use that."

"I swear to god, that's really where I got it from," she added. "It was never a dig at Joe and Melissa."

Giudice then blamed her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs for stirring up drama.

Giudice and the Gorgas have longtime issues that came to a head again recently after Giudice did not include Gorga as a bridesmaid in her wedding to Ruelas. Giudice also called out the Gorgas' daughter Antonia for not attending her daughter Melania's 16th birthday party.

On WWHL, Giudice denied that she's replaced her family with Ruelas' family.

"I haven't replaced them, but you know, they're wonderful," she said of her in-laws.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is in its 13th season on Bravo. The series also stars Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.