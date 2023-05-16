Trending
May 16, 2023 / 9:56 AM

Chanel Iman says baby No. 3 is a girl

By Annie Martin
1/5
Chanel Iman announced the sex of her unborn third child, her first with boyfriend Davon Godchaux. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chanel Iman announced the sex of her unborn third child, her first with boyfriend Davon Godchaux. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Chanel Iman says baby No. 3 is a girl.

The 32-year-old model announced the sex of her unborn third child, her first with her boyfriend, professional football player Davon Godchaux.

Iman has two daughters, Cali, 4, and Cassie, 3, with her ex-husband, Sterling Shepard, while Godchaux has a son from a previous relationship.

Iman shared a video on Instagram from a photoshoot with Godchaux and her daughters. Iman showed her baby bump in a white crop top.

"We're so excited to be parents," she said in the clip. "We're just blessed to have a child together and whatever God blesses us with, we're both very grateful and happy."

Iman and Godchaux learned they are expecting a daughter by using confetti poppers filled with pink confetti.

Godchaux responded in the comments, writing, "#GirlDad."

Iman announced in May that she is expecting a child with Godchaux, a defensive tackle for the New England Patriots.

"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," she said at the time.

Iman is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren. She and Godchaux made their relationship Instagram official in April 2022.

