May 4, 2023 / 9:24 AM

Chanel Iman expecting third child, her first with Davon Godchaux

By Annie Martin
Chanel Iman is pregnant with her third child, her first with her boyfriend, Davon Godchaux. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Chanel Iman is pregnant with her third child, her first with her boyfriend, Davon Godchaux. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Chanel Iman is going to be a mom of three.

The 32-year-old model is expecting her third child, her first with her boyfriend, professional football player Davon Godchaux.

Iman shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside maternity photos. In the photos, Iman bares her baby bump in a white crop top and sarong skirt.

"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," Iman captioned the post.

Godchaux, a defensive tackle for the New England Patriots, responded in the comments and appeared to hint at a future engagement.

"My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever," he wrote, adding a diamond ring emoji.

Iman shared a second set of photos with the caption "God is great! It's all been a blessing."

Iman already has two daughters, Cali, 4, and Cassie, 3, with her ex-husband, Sterling Shepard. Godchaux has a son, Davon Godchaux II, 7, from a previous relationship.

Iman and Godchaux made their relationship Instagram official in April 2022.

Iman is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren.

