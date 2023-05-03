Trending
May 3, 2023 / 9:15 AM

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Kate Bush, George Michael among Class of 2023

By Annie Martin
Late singer George Michael will be inducted into the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame in November. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Late singer George Michael will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2023.

LL Cool J unveiled the inductees during a live stream Wednesday on Apple Music 1.

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, late singer George Michael, Willie Nelson and Rage Against the Machine will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony Nov. 3 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"This year's incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes said in a statement. "We are honored that this November's Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture: the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop."

Crow, Elliott, Michael and Nelson were first-time nominees.

Artists eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. This year's nominees were announced in February.

In addition, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be honored with the Musical Influence Award, while Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin will receive the Musical Excellence Award. The Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to late Soul Train creator Don Cornelius.

