May 2, 2023 / 12:18 PM

'Dancing with the Stars' to return to ABC after one season on Disney+

By Annie Martin
1/5
Julianne Hough will co-host "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Julianne Hough will co-host "Dancing with the Stars" Season 32. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars is heading back to ABC.

Vulture reported Tuesday that the reality dance competition series will return to ABC for Season 32 after airing for one season on Disney+.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Variety said Season 32 will air on ABC in the fall and also stream live on Disney+. In addition, new episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Sources said scripted TV production will likely be impacted by the Writers Guild of America strike, making unscripted series like Dancing with the Stars more important to networks and streamers.

Julianne Hough was previously announced to co-host Season 32 with Alfonso Ribeiro. Hough replaces Tyra Banks, who announced her exit from DWTS in March after three seasons.

Hough's brother, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will serve as judges in the new season. Longtime judge Len Goodman died April 22 at age 78.

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 32.

'Dancing with the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78 Julianne Hough to rejoin 'Dancing with the Stars' as Season 32 co-host Reports: Tyra Banks exits 'Dancing with the Stars' ahead of Season 32

