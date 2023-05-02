1/5

Kaley Cuoco stars in the dark comedy thriller "Based on a True Story." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Based on a True Story is written, created and executive produced by Craig Rosenberg (The Boys), who also serves as showrunner. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan also executive produce.

Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina and Tom Bateman star as "a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime."

They're on the case. Check out the first images from #BasedOnATrueStory, starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, and Tom Bateman, streaming June 8 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/6yZjB5RhmD— Peacock (@peacock) May 2, 2023

"Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories -- they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show," Rosenberg said in a statement.

"I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn't come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting -- the city where everybody wants to be famous -- became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder," he added.

The cast also includes Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Li Jun Li.

Based on a True Story premieres June 8 on Peacock.