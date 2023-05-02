Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 2, 2023 / 1:15 PM

'Dune: Part 2' poster shows Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya unite

By Annie Martin
1/5
Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in the "Dune" films. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Timothée Chalamet plays Paul Atreides in the "Dune" films. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing Dune: Part Two.

The studio shared a poster for the sci-fi film Tuesday featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Advertisement

Dune: Part Two is a sequel to Dune, released in 2021. The films are based on the Frank Herbert novel Dune, which follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a young noble tasked with protecting the planet Arrakis.

The poster shows Paul unite with Chani (Zendaya), a young woman of the Fremen people who inhabit Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two is written by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and directed by Villeneuve. Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and Javier Bardem also star.

The Dune: Part Two release was delayed in June 2022 and will now open in theaters Nov. 17.

Villeneuve described Part Two as "a war epic action movie" in an interview with Vanity Fair in April. He also discussed the importance of the relationship between Paul and Chani.

"I wanted to make a very human movie, very close to the characters, despite the scope of the film," the director said. "I kept saying to my crew, 'The most important thing is that spark, that relationship between both of these characters.' If we don't capture that, if we don't have that onscreen, there's no movie. The epicenter of the story is this relationship."

Advertisement

Read More

Celebrity couples enjoy date night at Met Gala Suga performs 'Haegeum,' plays Imposter Challenge on 'Tonight Show' 'Air': Ben Affleck film coming to Prime Video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Gran Turismo' trailer: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom turn gamers into drivers
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Gran Turismo' trailer: David Harbour, Orlando Bloom turn gamers into drivers
May 2 (UPI) -- "Gran Turismo," a new sports drama based on the video game franchise, opens in theaters in August.
'Air': Ben Affleck film coming to Prime Video
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Air': Ben Affleck film coming to Prime Video
May 2 (UPI) -- "Air," a sports drama starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jason Bateman, will start streaming on Prime Video.
Movie review: 'What's Love Got to Do With It?' finds charm in arranged marriage
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'What's Love Got to Do With It?' finds charm in arranged marriage
LOS ANGELES, May 1 (UPI) -- The arranged marriage rom-com "What's Love Got to Do With It?," in theaters Friday, finds both the humor and the appeal in the marital custom.
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for fourth weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Super Mario Bros.' tops North American box office for fourth weekend
April 30 (UPI) -- "Super Mario Bros." is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $40 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman
Movies // 2 days ago
Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Alan Rickman
April 30 (UPI) -- Sunday's Google Doodle pays tribute to the late actor Alan Rickman, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016 at the age of 69.
Movie review: Touching 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' delivers tears, laughs
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: Touching 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' delivers tears, laughs
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," in theaters May 5, delivers a substantial emotional story along with the humor and action.
'Poor Things' with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe to open in September
Movies // 4 days ago
'Poor Things' with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe to open in September
April 28 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," a new film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, opens in theaters in September.
'Judy Blume Forever' filmmakers: Author's radical honesty impacted generations
Movies // 4 days ago
'Judy Blume Forever' filmmakers: Author's radical honesty impacted generations
NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok say their new documentary, "Judy Blume Forever," is meant to show the 85-year-old author as she was when her children's and young-adult novels were published in the 1970s and '80s.
Priya Kansara: 'I surprised myself with' 'Polite Society'
Movies // 4 days ago
Priya Kansara: 'I surprised myself with' 'Polite Society'
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Polite Society" star Priya Kansara said she was surprised how she could learn martial arts for the action rom-com, in theaters Friday.
Movie review: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' sucks magic out of Neverland
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Peter Pan & Wendy' sucks magic out of Neverland
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Peter Pan & Wendy," on Disney+ Friday, renders the Disney-animated adaptation as a mundane, small scale live-action film.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
WWE star Carmella expecting child after miscarriages
WWE star Carmella expecting child after miscarriages
Celebrity couples enjoy date night at Met Gala
Celebrity couples enjoy date night at Met Gala
Gordon Lightfoot, 'If You Could Read My Mind' singer-songwriter, dies
Gordon Lightfoot, 'If You Could Read My Mind' singer-songwriter, dies
Netflix renews Keri Russell's 'Diplomat' for Season 2
Netflix renews Keri Russell's 'Diplomat' for Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement