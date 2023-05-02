Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 2, 2023 / 10:40 AM

Celebrity couples enjoy date night at Met Gala

By Annie Martin
1/7
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and Nick Jonas attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and Nick Jonas attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Celebrity couples walked the red carpet Monday at the Met Gala.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were among the pairs at this year's gala, which honored late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Advertisement

Chopra Jonas and Jonas wore coordinating black and white outfits by Valentino. Chopra Jonas sported a black gown with a cape and long white gloves, while Jonas wore black pants and a leather suit jacket with a white shirt and studded tie.

This year's event marked the couple's first Met Gala since welcoming their daughter, Malti, via surrogate in January 2022.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Yung Miami were also present at the gala, where they were asked about their relationship status.

"We don't put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don't put titles," Diddy told La La Anthony on the red carpet. "This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I'm blessed that she's my date tonight."

Advertisement

Met Gala 2023: Couples on the red carpet

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, and Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attended the gala amid news they are expecting children. Kloss and Williams both unveiled their baby bumps at the gala.

Other couples included Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, and Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith. Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour also brought a date, actor Billy Nighy.

Stars honor Karl Lagerfeld at 2023 Met Gala

Lil Nas X arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in New York City on May 1, 2023. Lil Nas X covered his body in crystals and wore a Dior thong. The look pays homage to Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Karlie Kloss expecting second child, shows baby bump at Met Gala Suga performs 'Haegeum,' plays Imposter Challenge on 'Tonight Show' Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Karlie Kloss expecting second child, shows baby bump at Met Gala
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Karlie Kloss expecting second child, shows baby bump at Met Gala
May 2 (UPI) -- Former Victoria's Secret model Karlie Kloss is expecting her second child with her husband, Joshua Kushner.
Tony Awards: 'Some Like It Hot,' '& Juliet' among top nominees
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Tony Awards: 'Some Like It Hot,' '& Juliet' among top nominees
May 2 (UPI) -- "Some Like It Hot," "& Juliet," "Kimberly Akimbo," Sweeney Todd" and other Broadway shows are nominated at the Tony Awards.
Suga performs 'Haegeum,' plays Imposter Challenge on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Suga performs 'Haegeum,' plays Imposter Challenge on 'Tonight Show'
May 2 (UPI) -- Suga, a member of the K-pop group BTS, performed and played a game on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Vera Farmiga to star in Netflix dramedy series 'The Corps'
TV // 2 hours ago
Vera Farmiga to star in Netflix dramedy series 'The Corps'
May 2 (UPI) -- "The Conjuring" actress Vera Farmiga and "13 Reasons Why" actor Miles Heizer are set to star in the Netflix dramedy, "The Corps."
ABC saves '9-1-1' after FOX cancellation
TV // 3 hours ago
ABC saves '9-1-1' after FOX cancellation
May 2 (UPI) -- ABC has saved the action-drama, "9-1-1," after FOX canceled it.
Famous birthdays for May 2: Christine Baranski, Princess Charlotte
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 2: Christine Baranski, Princess Charlotte
May 2 (UPI) -- Actor Christine Baranski turns 71 and Princess Charlotte turns 8, among the famous birthdays for May 2.
Gordon Lightfoot, 'If You Could Read My Mind' singer-songwriter, dies
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Gordon Lightfoot, 'If You Could Read My Mind' singer-songwriter, dies
May 1 (UPI) -- Legendary Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who gained major pop music success in the United States during the 1970s with the songs "Sundown" and "Carefree Highway" has died. He was 84 years old.
Netflix renews Keri Russell's 'Diplomat' for Season 2
TV // 20 hours ago
Netflix renews Keri Russell's 'Diplomat' for Season 2
May 1 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the renewal of "The Diplomat" on Monday with a statement from star and executive producer Keri Russell.
Monsta X's Joohoney to release 'Lights' solo EP
Music // 20 hours ago
Monsta X's Joohoney to release 'Lights' solo EP
May 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star Joohoney will release his debut solo album, "Lights," in May.
'Drag Me to Dinner' with 'Drag Race' alums coming to Hulu in May
TV // 20 hours ago
'Drag Me to Dinner' with 'Drag Race' alums coming to Hulu in May
May 1 (UPI) -- "Drag Me to Dinner," a new competition series featuring Neil Patrick Harris and "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "Dragula" alums, will premiere on Hulu in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Tish Cyrus announces engagement to Dominic Purcell
Tish Cyrus announces engagement to Dominic Purcell
WWE star Carmella expecting child after miscarriages
WWE star Carmella expecting child after miscarriages
Gordon Lightfoot, 'If You Could Read My Mind' singer-songwriter, dies
Gordon Lightfoot, 'If You Could Read My Mind' singer-songwriter, dies
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
Aerosmith to launch farewell tour in September
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement