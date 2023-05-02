1/7

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and Nick Jonas attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Celebrity couples walked the red carpet Monday at the Met Gala. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were among the pairs at this year's gala, which honored late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Advertisement

Chopra Jonas and Jonas wore coordinating black and white outfits by Valentino. Chopra Jonas sported a black gown with a cape and long white gloves, while Jonas wore black pants and a leather suit jacket with a white shirt and studded tie.

This year's event marked the couple's first Met Gala since welcoming their daughter, Malti, via surrogate in January 2022.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Yung Miami were also present at the gala, where they were asked about their relationship status.

"We don't put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don't put titles," Diddy told La La Anthony on the red carpet. "This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I'm blessed that she's my date tonight."

Met Gala 2023: Couples on the red carpet

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, and Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attended the gala amid news they are expecting children. Kloss and Williams both unveiled their baby bumps at the gala.

Other couples included Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, and Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith. Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair Anna Wintour also brought a date, actor Billy Nighy.

Stars honor Karl Lagerfeld at 2023 Met Gala