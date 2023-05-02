Trending
Music
May 2, 2023 / 9:11 AM

Suga performs 'Haegeum,' plays Imposter Challenge on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Suga (C), pictured with BTS, performed and played a game on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Suga (C), pictured with BTS, performed and played a game on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Suga took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, performed his song "Haegeum" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

"Haegeum" appears on Suga's debut studio album, D-Day. The singer released the album and a music video for "Haegeum" under the name Agust D in April.

In the interview, Suga thanked BTS' fan base, known as Army, for their support.

"I'm in the middle of a tour, so I'm a little bit lost, so I wasn't able to see all of the results, but I'm glad ARMY is loving my music," he said.

The singer also explained the meaning behind the album title D-Day, saying, "I named this album D-Day to liberate myself from all the shackles in my life."

Suga and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon also played a game of Imposter Challenge where they tasted identical-looking foods, one of which tasted bad. Both Suga and Fallon tried to convince the audience that they had the food that tasted good.

Suga came to fame with BTS, which also consists of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

