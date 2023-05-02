1/5

Suga (C), pictured with BTS, performed and played a game on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Suga took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, performed his song "Haegeum" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show. Advertisement

"Haegeum" appears on Suga's debut studio album, D-Day. The singer released the album and a music video for "Haegeum" under the name Agust D in April.

In the interview, Suga thanked BTS' fan base, known as Army, for their support.

"I'm in the middle of a tour, so I'm a little bit lost, so I wasn't able to see all of the results, but I'm glad ARMY is loving my music," he said.

The singer also explained the meaning behind the album title D-Day, saying, "I named this album D-Day to liberate myself from all the shackles in my life."

Suga and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon also played a game of Imposter Challenge where they tasted identical-looking foods, one of which tasted bad. Both Suga and Fallon tried to convince the audience that they had the food that tasted good.

Advertisement

Suga came to fame with BTS, which also consists of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances