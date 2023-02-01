Kate Bush, Missy Elliott among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

1/5

Missy Elliott is nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its Class of 2023. Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon are nominated for induction this year. Advertisement

Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes and Zevon are first-time nominees.

Five artists will be selected by fan vote to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Fans can vote for their favorite artists online or at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland through April 28.

This year's inductees will be announced in May, with the induction ceremony to take place in the fall.

"This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes said in a press release. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

Artists eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Judas Priest, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Eminem, the Eurythmics, and Dolly Parton were inducted last year.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees