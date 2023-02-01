Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 1, 2023 / 11:30 AM

Kate Bush, Missy Elliott among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees

By Annie Martin
1/5
Missy Elliott is nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI
Missy Elliott is nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its Class of 2023.

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon are nominated for induction this year.

Advertisement

Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes and Zevon are first-time nominees.

Five artists will be selected by fan vote to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Fans can vote for their favorite artists online or at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland through April 28.

This year's inductees will be announced in May, with the induction ceremony to take place in the fall.

"This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation chairman John Sykes said in a press release. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

Artists eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

Judas Priest, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Eminem, the Eurythmics, and Dolly Parton were inducted last year.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 nominees

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper performs at Global Citizen Live in New York City on September 25, 2021. Lauper is known for songs "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Beyonce to launch 'Renaissance' world tour in May Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring amid health issues Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Jill Biden among Grammys presenters
Music // 33 minutes ago
Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Jill Biden among Grammys presenters
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, first lady Jill Biden, Shania Twain and other stars will present awards at the Grammy Awards.
Hayley Kiyoko announces 'Panorama' tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Hayley Kiyoko announces 'Panorama' tour
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Hayley Kiyoko will perform across North America on her first headlining tour in four years.
Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring amid health issues
Music // 2 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring amid health issues
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne canceled his remaining 2023 tour dates and announced his retirement from touring following a spinal injury in 2019.
Beyonce to launch 'Renaissance' world tour in May
Music // 2 hours ago
Beyonce to launch 'Renaissance' world tour in May
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Beyoncé will perform across North America as part of her "Renaissance" world tour in 2023.
Seventeen's BSS share 'Second Wind' track list
Music // 22 hours ago
Seventeen's BSS share 'Second Wind' track list
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- BSS, a subunit of the K-pop group Seventeen, released a track list for its single album "Second Wind."
Lil Wayne announces 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
Music // 23 hours ago
Lil Wayne announces 'Welcome to Tha Carter' tour
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Lil Wayne will perform across North America on a new tour.
Fall Out Boy to launch North American tour in June
Music // 23 hours ago
Fall Out Boy to launch North American tour in June
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy announced the "So Much for (Tour) Dust" tour featuring Bring Me the Horizon, Alkaline Trio and other artists.
Morgan Wallen to release third album on March 3
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen to release third album on March 3
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced his third studio album, "One Thing at a Time," is set for release on March 3.
NCT 127 draws 700,000 spectators in 2nd world tour
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 draws 700,000 spectators in 2nd world tour
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band NCT 127 has completed its second world tour, "Neo City:The Link," which has drawn some 700,000 spectators in 17 major cities, its management agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
Barrett Strong, Motown singer and songwriter, dies at 81
Music // 2 days ago
Barrett Strong, Motown singer and songwriter, dies at 81
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Barrett Strong, a singer and songwriter who wrote numerous hits for the Temptations, died Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
'24,' 'Picard' actress Annie Wersching dead at 45
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
Syndicated chat show 'Dr. Phil' ending after 21-year run
Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere
Tom Brady joins Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda at '80 for Brady' premiere
Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting
Tracy Oliver: Afrochella inspired 'Girls Trip 2' Ghana setting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement