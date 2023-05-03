Maria Menounos shares pancreatic cancer diagnosis ahead of child's birth

1/5

Maria Menounos was treated for Stage 2 pancreatic cancer while expecting her first child via surrogate. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Maria Menounos is going public about her battle with pancreatic cancer. The 44-year-old television personality shared her diagnosis Wednesday following news she is expecting her first child with her husband, Keven Undergaro, via surrogate.

Menounos said in an interview with People that she learned she has diabetes in summer 2021 and was diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer in January. She was previously treated for a benign brain tumor in 2017.

"I was feeling so good, and then I got slapped in the face with a new diagnosis," the star said. "I'd scream out loud, I was inconsolable."

Following her diagnosis, Menounos underwent a successful surgery to remove a 3.9 cm tumor on her pancreas.

"I'm so grateful and so lucky," she said. "God granted me a miracle. I'm going to appreciate having [my daughter] in my life so much more than I would have before this journey."

Menounos also discussed her battle with pancreatic cancer on Instagram.

"I still haven't come to grips with it all, including the fact that so very few even survive pancreatic cancer," she wrote. "I do plan to share everything on my podcast and on as many platforms as I can. For now I'll say how grateful I am to be alive and well and that I WILL get to hold my baby!"



Menounos announced in February that she is expecting her first child with Undergaro via surrogate after years of fertility struggles.

The star told fans in April that she and Undergaro are expecting a baby girl.