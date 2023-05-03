May 3 (UPI) -- Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago is engaged to be married.

The television personality announced her engagement to TikTok star Jesse Sullivan on Tuesday.

Farago shared the news alongside photos from Sullivan's proposal. The photos include a look at Farago's engagement ring and the matching rings Sullivan got for himself and his child, Arlo, who was present for the proposal.

"WE'RE ENGAGED a glimpse into the most magical night ever," Farago captioned the post. "obsessed with our family.. what is life!"

Sullivan was previously married to Teela. He said Farago changed his life in a tribute to Farago on her birthday in November.

"I really believe you only meet someone that changes your life, someone that stays in your heart forever, maybe once. This girl has the biggest heart I know, and she inspires me to be more everyday," Sullivan wrote on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. I knew I'd keep you for life after 5 minutes on our first date. And I promise to love and protect you always @francescafarago," he added.

Farago came to fame on the Netflix dating reality series Too Hot to Handle, while Sullivan has over 2.9 million followers on TikTok and is a transgender advocate.