Webby Awards: SZA, Tracee Ellis Ross, BTS among 2023 winners

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Webby Awards on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- SZA and Tracee Ellis Ross were among the big winners at the 2023 Webby Awards. The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences presented the awards show Monday in New York to honor excellence on the Internet. Advertisement

SZA, a singer who released her second album, SOS, in December, won the Webby Artist of the Year Award for "the true intention and consideration she injects into her work, and for her ingenious use of the Internet to share unique, brilliantly honest art."

"The Internet scares me. Thanks!" SZA said in the five-word acceptance speech that is standard from Webby winners.

"The internet scares me. Thanks." Webby Awards Artist of the Year @sza delivers her 5-Word Speech at the 27th Annual Webby Awards #Webbys #SZA pic.twitter.com/cks3Q3x8Gz— The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 16, 2023

Ross, a singer and actress who played Dr. Rainbow "Bow" Johnson on the ABC series Black-ish, took home a Special Achievement Award for "her ingenious use of the Internet to share multidimensional stories of belonging, increase Black representation in the beauty industry, and serve as a constant, positive force on the Internet."

"You ain't seen nothing yet," Ross said in her acceptance speech.

️You aint seen nothing yet ️@traceeellisross accepts the Webby Special Achievement Award at the 27th Annual Webby Awards.#TraceeEllisRoss #Webbys pic.twitter.com/NSpcd3VCrN— The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 16, 2023

Singer, rapper and actor Tobe Nwigwe was also honored with a Special Achievement award, while emoji creator Shigetaka Kurita took home the Lifetime Achievement award. Sharon Horgan won Best Actress, while SmartLess was named Podcast of the Year.

Other winners included:

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 won People's Voice Award for fashion, beauty & lifestyle, branded entertainment (video)

Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful" (2022 version) won for music video, general video (video)

My BTS Story won for best community engagement, features (social)

#PinkVenomChallenge - YouTube Shorts x Blackpink won People's Voice Award for best partnership or collaboration, features (social)

"This year's Webby Winners speak to the incredible potential of the Internet and the people who shape it," Webby Awards president Claire Graves said in a statement. "They have set the benchmark for excellence in their respective category and are an inspiration for us all to continue striving towards a more connected and creative digital world."

See a full list of winners here.

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives on the red carpet at the Webby Awards in New York City on May 15, 2023. Ross was honored with the Webby Special Achievement award. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo