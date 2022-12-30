SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser

1/5

SZA released a preview of her music video for "Kill Bill," a song from her album "SOS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- SZA is teasing her new music video. The 33-year-old singer released a preview of her video for the song "Kill Bill" on Thursday. Advertisement

The teaser shows SZA suit up and grab her sword before taking off on a motorcycle. The singer is also seen slicing the head off of a training dummy.

The music video is directed by Christian Breslauer and appears to take inspiration from the 2003 film Kill Bill: Volume 1, directed by Quentin Tarantino.

"It's what y'all deserve," SZA captioned the post.

"Kill Bill" appears on SZA's most recent album, SOS. SZA released the album Dec. 9.

Advertisement

SOS also features the singles "Good Days," "I Hate U," "Shirt," "Nobody Gets Me" and 18 other songs.

SZA discussed SOS in the Nov. 19 issue of Billboard, sharing how she recorded about 10 records in the span of two weeks.

"I feel like music, in this capacity, I don't see longevity," the singer said.

"I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don't know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I'm supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I'mma take a good swing at it, and I'mma give 'em my absolute best," she added.

SOS is SZA's follow-up to her debut studio album, Ctrl, released in 2017.