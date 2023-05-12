Trending
Music
May 12, 2023 / 11:18 AM

BTS release new song 'The Planet' for 'Bastions' series

By Annie Martin
1/6
BTS released a single and music video for "The Planet," a new song for the animated series "Bastions." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
BTS released a single and music video for "The Planet," a new song for the animated series "Bastions." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "The Planet" on Friday.

BTS recorded "The Planet" for the forthcoming animated series Bastions, which will stream on Crunchyroll.

"The Planet" video shows the characters of Bastions sing and dance to BTS.

Bastions is produced by Thymos Media and will air on the Korean network SBS. The series follows a group of rookie superheroes who compete for popularity and take on global crises.

"BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony," Thymos Media previously said in a statement to Deadline.

BTS is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

BTS member Suga released the solo album D-Day under the name Agust D in April.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

