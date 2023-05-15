Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 15, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

By Annie Martin
1/5
Martha Stewart appears on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Martha Stewart appears on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Sports Illustrated has unveiled the cover models for its 2023 swimsuit issue.

The magazine announced Monday that lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, actress Megan Fox, singer Kim Petras and model Brooks Nader will appear on this year's covers.

Advertisement

"There is no theme [to this year's issue] -- rather, there is a vision, a sentiment, a hope that women can live in a world where they feel no limitations, internally or externally," SI swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said in a statement. "But the absence of a theme is not to say that [these women] don't share common traits. They're constantly evolving."

Stewart, 81, was photographed by Ruven Afandor in the Dominican Republic. The lifestyle guru is the oldest cover model in SI swimsuit issue history.

Fox, 36, was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic, while Petras, 30, was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic.

Petras, the first openly transgender artist to win a Grammy in a major category, told SI that landing the swimsuit issue cover was a dream come true.

"I was so excited when I got the call to be in Sports Illustrated," she said. "It's very iconic, and a lot of very iconic people have done it before, so [it was a] big dream come true for me."

Television personality Kim Kardashian, singer Ciara and models Yumi Nu and Maye Musk appeared on the SI swimsuit issue covers in 2022.

Read More

Nick Jonas shares first DM to Priyanka Chopra: 'We started texting right away' 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Witney Carson gives birth to second child Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf to star in JFK film 'Assassination' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
TV // 14 minutes ago
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
May 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corrine announced a new game show 'We Are Family' that will air on Fox.
'Justified' sequel series gets teaser, July premiere date
TV // 48 minutes ago
'Justified' sequel series gets teaser, July premiere date
May 15 (UPI) -- "Justified: City Primeval," a sequel to "Justified" starring Timothy Olyphant, is coming to FX and Hulu in July.
Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf to star in JFK film 'Assassination'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Viggo Mortensen, Shia LaBeouf to star in JFK film 'Assassination'
May 15 (UPI) -- Viggo Mortensen, Al Pacino, Shia LaBeouf and John Travolta will star in "Assassination," a new film centering on president John F. Kennedy.
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
May 15 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate their son's first birthday with a Wu-Tang Clan-themed party.
Nick Jonas shares first DM to Priyanka Chopra: 'We started texting right away'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Nick Jonas shares first DM to Priyanka Chopra: 'We started texting right away'
May 15 (UPI) -- Nick Jonas pulled up his first message to wife Priyanka Chopra on "Watch What Happens Live."
Loren Escandon: Our society looks like 'Casa Grande' cast
TV // 3 hours ago
Loren Escandon: Our society looks like 'Casa Grande' cast
NEW YORK, May 15 (UPI) -- The stars and creators of Freevee's "Casa Grande" say their drama about wealthy farm owners and the Latino immigrants who work for them is an entertaining story that also explores family dynamics and class division.
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Witney Carson gives birth to second child
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Witney Carson gives birth to second child
May 15 (UPI) -- "DWTS" pro Witney Carson welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, Carson McAllister, on Mother's Day.
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
May 15 (UPI) -- Former "The Bachelor" contestant Colton Underwood married his partner, Jordan C. Brown in a Napa Valley ceremony.
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Emilio Estevez discusses the rerelease of his 2010 film "The Way," returning to theaters Tuesday, which connected him to his father, grandfather and his own son.
Famous birthdays for May 15: Emmitt Smith, Lainie Kazan
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for May 15: Emmitt Smith, Lainie Kazan
May 15 (UPI) -- Football legend Emmitt Smith turns 54 and actor tennis player Andy Murray turns 36, among the famous birthdays for May 15.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible' tie for Best Streaming/TV Film at GLAAD Media Awards
'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible' tie for Best Streaming/TV Film at GLAAD Media Awards
Famous birthdays for May 14: Tim Roth, Miranda Cosgrove
Famous birthdays for May 14: Tim Roth, Miranda Cosgrove
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement