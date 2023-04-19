Trending
April 19, 2023

Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider think Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga need 'pause'

By Annie Martin

April 19 (UPI) -- Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider think their Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga need a "pause" in their relationship.

Josephs and Goldschneider weighed in on the ongoing feud between Giudice and Gorga during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Giudice and Gorga, who is married to Giudice's brother Joe Gorga, have longstanding issues that came to a head again recently after Giudice did not include Gorga as a bridesmaid in her wedding to Louie Ruelas.

The pair clashed again after Giudice called out Gorga's daughter Antonia for not attending her daughter Melania's 16th birthday party.

On WWHL, Josephs said Giudice bringing up Antonia during the fight was not "too bright."

"I think that was not the best move," Josephs added.

"It was mean," Goldschneider agreed.

Josephs and Goldschneider were then asked if it's time for Giudice and Gorga to "cut each other out" of their lives.

"Yeah, I think so. I don't think they bring each other happiness," Goldschneider said.

"I think they need a big pause from each other," Josephs added.

Gorga said on WWHL in February that Giudice made a "statement" by not having her as a bridesmaid.

"I didn't expect to [be]," Gorga said. "I just said, 'Alright, you've really drew the line in the sand now. Like, you're showing your kids that we're really not a family if you can't even fake it for a wedding.'"

Real Housewives of New Jersey is in its 13th season on Bravo. The series also stars Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

