Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 22, 2023 / 11:15 AM

Melissa Gorga: Teresa Giudice made 'statement' by not including her as bridesmaid

By Annie Martin
1/5
Melissa Gorga shared her thoughts on her sister-in-law and "Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-star Teresa Giudice not including her as a bridesmaid in her wedding. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Melissa Gorga shared her thoughts on her sister-in-law and "Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-star Teresa Giudice not including her as a bridesmaid in her wedding. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Melissa Gorga says Teresa Giudice made a "statement" by not including her a bridesmaid in her wedding.

Gorga, 43, appeared on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she shared her thoughts on Giudice, her sister-in-law and Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, not including her as a bridesmaid.

Advertisement

Gorga is married to Giudice's brother Joe Gorga, while Gidiuce married Louie Ruelas in August.

On WWHL, Gorga was asked why she expected to be a bridesmaid considering her longtime issues with Giudice and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

"I didn't expect to," Gorga said. "I just thought it was a little strange when she was putting other sister-in-laws in the wedding. I never fought with her on it. You've never seen me argue with her. I just said, 'Alright, you've really drew the line in the sand now. Like, you're showing our kids that we're really not a family if you can't even fake it for a wedding.'"

"It's one of those things where if you just put half your sister-in-laws of this new family you met and leave me out, who I've been around for the last 20 years, it's just drawing a line," she added. "It's a statement."

Advertisement

On WWHL, Gorga also denied that she was supposed to sit at Giudice's table during the engagement party but chose to sit elsewhere.

"That was a blatant lie, and I think I proved that," she said.

Real Housewives of New Jersey returned for a 13th season on Bravo earlier this month.

Read More

'Real Housewives' star Nicole Martin 'in a much better place' with her dad Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement Constance Wu expecting second child: 'Bun in the oven' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Music // 11 minutes ago
Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Pink performed "When I Get There" and discussed how the song has helped her deal with the death of her father on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'
Music // 37 minutes ago
Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Shakira and Karol G will release the collaboration "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito."
Bebe Rexha to perform at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Entertainment News // 59 minutes ago
Bebe Rexha to perform at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha will perform her single "I'm Good (Blue)" at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in March.
Ernie Hudson: Studio thought Winston was 'Ghostbusters' add-on, but fans didn't
Movies // 1 hour ago
Ernie Hudson: Studio thought Winston was 'Ghostbusters' add-on, but fans didn't
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Ernie Hudson says he didn't feel like Columbia Pictures truly appreciated his value to the decades-old "Ghostbusters" franchise until the most recent film, 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
Constance Wu expecting second child: 'Bun in the oven'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Constance Wu expecting second child: 'Bun in the oven'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Fresh Off the Boat" actress Constance Wu is pregnant with her second child.
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have reportedly broken up after about two years of dating.
Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 3 hours ago
Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A cappella singing group Pentatonix received the 2,748th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
TV // 3 hours ago
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO Max has confirmed it is not renewing its Chicago-set sitcom, "South Side," for a fourth season.
BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries
TV // 4 hours ago
BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to start filming a two-part thriller based on Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel, "Murder is Easy," this summer.
Judge Greg Mathis is getting a new syndicated show
TV // 4 hours ago
Judge Greg Mathis is getting a new syndicated show
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group has announced it ordered a new syndicated show called "Mathis Court with Judge Mathis."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
Former child actor Jansen Panettiere dies at 28
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
Eva Amurri announces engagement to Ian Hock
Eva Amurri announces engagement to Ian Hock
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement