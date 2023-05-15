Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 15, 2023 / 1:39 PM

'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 5 to reunite 'RHONY' alums

By Annie Martin
1/6
Luann de Lesseps will return to star in "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Luann de Lesseps will return to star in "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Peacock has unveiled the cast for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5.

The streaming service announced the cast for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy in a press release Monday.

Advertisement

Former Real Housewives of New York stars Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman will return for the series.

Season 5 will see the cast travel to St. Barts for "an epic adventure of a lifetime" and return to the infamous house on Saline Beach featured in RHONY Season 5.

Andy Cohen serves as an executive producer.

Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for the season.

RHONY Legacy was originally envisioned as a spinoff series of RHONY. News broke in March 2022 that Bravo was "rebooting and recasting" RHONY and developing a second series featuring former cast members.

RHONY Season 14, featuring an all-new cast, will premiere July 16 on Bravo.

Previous seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip featured a mix of stars from different Real Housewives franchises.

Read More

'Real Housewives of New York City' reboot to premiere in July Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue Nick Jonas shares first DM to Priyanka Chopra: 'We started texting right away' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Al Roker appears on 'Today' after knee surgery: 'Just another day!'
TV // 1 hour ago
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after knee surgery: 'Just another day!'
May 15 (UPI) -- "Today" weather anchor Al Roker gave a health update after undergoing his second knee replacement surgery.
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
TV // 1 hour ago
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
May 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corrine announced a new game show "We Are Family" that will air on Fox.
'Justified' sequel series gets teaser, July premiere date
TV // 2 hours ago
'Justified' sequel series gets teaser, July premiere date
May 15 (UPI) -- "Justified: City Primeval," a sequel to "Justified" starring Timothy Olyphant, is coming to FX and Hulu in July.
Loren Escandon: Our society looks like 'Casa Grande' cast
TV // 4 hours ago
Loren Escandon: Our society looks like 'Casa Grande' cast
NEW YORK, May 15 (UPI) -- The stars and creators of Freevee's "Casa Grande" say their drama about wealthy farm owners and the Latino immigrants who work for them is an entertaining story that also explores family dynamics and class division.
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
TV // 2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
May 13 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has issued a statement responding to allegations of a toxic work climate behind the scenes at her eponymous talk show.
Tom Hanks to narrate NBC docu-series 'The Americas'
TV // 2 days ago
Tom Hanks to narrate NBC docu-series 'The Americas'
May 13 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to narrate a 10-part series called "The Americas" next spring.
ABC cancels 'Alaska Daily,' 'Big Sky,' 'Company You Keep'
TV // 2 days ago
ABC cancels 'Alaska Daily,' 'Big Sky,' 'Company You Keep'
May 13 (UPI) -- ABC has canceled three of its dramas: "Alaska Daily," "Big Sky" and "The Company You Keep."
NBC orders Season 2 of 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
TV // 2 days ago
NBC orders Season 2 of 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
May 13 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed "Lopez vs. Lopez," its sitcom starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan, for a second season.
Tony Awards won't be televised due to the Writers Guild of America strike
TV // 2 days ago
Tony Awards won't be televised due to the Writers Guild of America strike
May 13 (UPI) -- The Tony Awards ceremony, one of the biggest live theater-boosting events of the year, will not be televised as scheduled next month because of the ongoing Writers Guild America strike.
'Dark Winds' Season 2 teaser shows explosive new case
TV // 2 days ago
'Dark Winds' Season 2 teaser shows explosive new case
May 12 (UPI) -- AMC released the teaser for "Dark Winds" Season 2 on Friday, and announced its premiere sometime in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible' tie for Best Streaming/TV Film at GLAAD Media Awards
'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible' tie for Best Streaming/TV Film at GLAAD Media Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement