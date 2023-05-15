'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 5 to reunite 'RHONY' alums

1/6

Luann de Lesseps will return to star in "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Peacock has unveiled the cast for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 5. The streaming service announced the cast for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy in a press release Monday. Advertisement

Former Real Housewives of New York stars Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman will return for the series.

Season 5 will see the cast travel to St. Barts for "an epic adventure of a lifetime" and return to the infamous house on Saline Beach featured in RHONY Season 5.

Andy Cohen serves as an executive producer.

Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for the season.

RHONY Legacy was originally envisioned as a spinoff series of RHONY. News broke in March 2022 that Bravo was "rebooting and recasting" RHONY and developing a second series featuring former cast members.

RHONY Season 14, featuring an all-new cast, will premiere July 16 on Bravo.

Previous seasons of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip featured a mix of stars from different Real Housewives franchises.