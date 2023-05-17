Trending
May 17, 2023 / 9:32 AM

'Five Nights at Freddy's': Josh Hutcherson arrives in spooky teaser trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Josh Hutcherson stars in "Five Nights at Freddy's," a new horror film based on the video game franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Josh Hutcherson stars in "Five Nights at Freddy's," a new horror film based on the video game franchise. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Five Nights at Freddy's.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the supernatural horror film Tuesday featuring Josh Hutcherson.

Five Nights at Freddy's is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The most recent game in the main series, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, was released in 2021.

The film adaptation follows "a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through."

The trailer shows Hutcherson arrive at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, an abandoned family entertainment center, where he discovers Freddy Fazbear and other creepy animatronic mascots that come to life.

Matthew Lillard, Mary Stuart Masterson and Elizabeth Lail also star.

Five Nights at Freddy's is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback, and directed by Tammi. The film is produced by Cawthon and Jason Blum.

Five Nights at Freddy's opens in theaters Oct. 27. The movie will start streaming on Peacock the same day.

