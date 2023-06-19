1/5

Norman Reedus reprises Daryl Dixon in the new series "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of the new show The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The network shared a teaser for the post-apocalyptic series Sunday featuring Norman Reedus. Advertisement

Daryl Dixon is a sequel and spinoff of The Walking Dead, which ended in November after 11 seasons. Reedus reprises his role of Daryl Dixon, a survivor of the zombie apocalypse.

The teaser shows Daryl (Reedus) shipwrecked and lost at sea.

"Daryl is about to be a fish out of water..." the caption reads.

Daryl is about to be a fish out of water... Did you catch the #DarylDixon tease during #DeadCity? pic.twitter.com/0Am5RFL76v— The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 19, 2023

The new series is created by David Zabel, who also executive produces with Reedus, former Walking Dead showrunners Scott M. Gimple and Angela Kang, and Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero.

Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis also star.

The Walking Dead franchise is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore. The franchise also includes the series Fear the Walking Dead, which is in its eighth season, and The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne will premiere in 2024.