June 19, 2023 / 11:16 AM

Daryl Dixon is shipwrecked in teaser for 'Walking Dead' spinoff

By Annie Martin
Norman Reedus reprises Daryl Dixon in the new series "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Norman Reedus reprises Daryl Dixon in the new series "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of the new show The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The network shared a teaser for the post-apocalyptic series Sunday featuring Norman Reedus.

Daryl Dixon is a sequel and spinoff of The Walking Dead, which ended in November after 11 seasons. Reedus reprises his role of Daryl Dixon, a survivor of the zombie apocalypse.

The teaser shows Daryl (Reedus) shipwrecked and lost at sea.

"Daryl is about to be a fish out of water..." the caption reads.

The new series is created by David Zabel, who also executive produces with Reedus, former Walking Dead showrunners Scott M. Gimple and Angela Kang, and Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero.

Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis also star.

The Walking Dead franchise is based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore. The franchise also includes the series Fear the Walking Dead, which is in its eighth season, and The Walking Dead: Dead City starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan.

The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne will premiere in 2024.

Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan

