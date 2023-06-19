Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 19, 2023 / 10:45 AM

Beyonce wears looks by Black designers in honor of Juneteenth

By Annie Martin
1/5
Beyoncé chose outfits by Black designers for her concert in Amsterdam in honor of Juneteenth. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Beyoncé chose outfits by Black designers for her concert in Amsterdam in honor of Juneteenth. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is showcasing looks by Black fashion designers in honor of Juneteenth.

The 41-year-old singer chose several outfits by Black designers for her concert Sunday in Amsterdam.

Advertisement

Beyoncé shared photos of her looks on Instagram.

"In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers," she wrote.

The outfits were created by Feben, Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamar for Off-White and LaQuan Smith, according to British Vogue. Beyoncé also wore her own designs for Ivy Park.

Advertisement

The looks included a red, beaded Ferragamo gown and a silver corseted bodysuit by Rousteing.
Advertisement

Juneteenth is a U.S. federal holiday that falls on June 19. The holiday celebrates the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Texas learned they were free under the Emancipation Proclamation, more than two years after it was signed by president Abraham Lincoln.

Beyoncé launched her Renaissance tour in May and will next perform Wednesday in Hamburg, Germany.

The tour is in support of the singer's album Renaissance, released in July 2022. The album features the singles "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It."

Beyoncé's career: Music, family and films

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Google Doodle celebrates Juneteenth federal holiday Bebe Rexha hit in face by phone at her New York concert Maks Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd celebrate birth of second child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bebe Rexha hit in face by phone at her New York concert
Music // 1 hour ago
Bebe Rexha hit in face by phone at her New York concert
June 19 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage after a person threw a cell phone from the crowd that struck her in the face.
Stray Kids' '5-Star' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids' '5-Star' tops the U.S. album chart
June 17 (UPI) -- K-pop band Stray Kids' "5-Star" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Monsta X's I.M is on top in 'Overdrive' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Monsta X's I.M is on top in 'Overdrive' music video teaser
June 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star I.M released a preview of his music video for "Overdrive," a song from his solo EP of the same name.
Dolly Parton releases 'Bygones,' 'Magic Man' from 'Rockstar' album
Music // 2 days ago
Dolly Parton releases 'Bygones,' 'Magic Man' from 'Rockstar' album
June 16 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton released "Bygones" featuring Judas Priest's Rob Halford and "Magic Man" featuring Heart's Ann Wilson, two songs from her rock album "Rockstar."
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock releases 'Don't Say Love' solo single
Music // 2 days ago
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock releases 'Don't Say Love' solo single
June 16 (UPI) -- Leigh-Anne Pinnock released a single and music video for the solo song "Don't Say Love" following Little Mix's hiatus.
Doja Cat releases 'Attention,' her first song of 2023
Music // 3 days ago
Doja Cat releases 'Attention,' her first song of 2023
June 16 (UPI) -- Doja Cat released a single and music video for "Attention," her first song of 2023.
Jordan Davis celebrates birth of third child: 'God is good!'
Music // 3 days ago
Jordan Davis celebrates birth of third child: 'God is good!'
June 16 (UPI) -- Country music singer Jordan Davis welcomed a son, Elijah Patrick, with his wife, Kristen Davis.
Gloria Estefan, Post Malone honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction
Music // 3 days ago
Gloria Estefan, Post Malone honored at Songwriters Hall of Fame induction
June 16 (UPI) -- Gloria Estefan, Post Malone, Teddy Riley, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard and Liz Rose attended the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala.
Nicholas Hamilton: Second date inspired Pride Month song 'Spins'
Music // 3 days ago
Nicholas Hamilton: Second date inspired Pride Month song 'Spins'
LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- Nicholas Hamilton released the love song "Spins" on Friday for Pride Month, and explained how his second date with his boyfriend inspired the song.
Twice's MiSaMo share 'Marshmallow' from Japanese EP
Music // 3 days ago
Twice's MiSaMo share 'Marshmallow' from Japanese EP
June 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mina, Sana and Momo released a single and music video for "Marshmallow," the pre-release single from their EP "Masterpiece."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage
Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage
Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
Linda Hamilton to co-star in 'Stranger Things' S5
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
'Yellowstone' prequel '1883' to air weekly on Paramount Network
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement