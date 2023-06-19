1/5

Beyoncé chose outfits by Black designers for her concert in Amsterdam in honor of Juneteenth. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Beyoncé is showcasing looks by Black fashion designers in honor of Juneteenth. The 41-year-old singer chose several outfits by Black designers for her concert Sunday in Amsterdam. Advertisement

Beyoncé shared photos of her looks on Instagram.

"In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers," she wrote.

The outfits were created by Feben, Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, Ibrahim Kamar for Off-White and LaQuan Smith, according to British Vogue. Beyoncé also wore her own designs for Ivy Park.

Advertisement

The looks included a red, beaded Ferragamo gown and a silver corseted bodysuit by Rousteing.

Juneteenth is a U.S. federal holiday that falls on June 19. The holiday celebrates the day in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Texas learned they were free under the Emancipation Proclamation, more than two years after it was signed by president Abraham Lincoln.

Beyoncé launched her Renaissance tour in May and will next perform Wednesday in Hamburg, Germany.

The tour is in support of the singer's album Renaissance, released in July 2022. The album features the singles "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It."

