June 21, 2023 / 9:05 AM

Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Lawrence attends the New York premiere of "No Hard Feelings" on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jennifer Lawrence attends the New York premiere of "No Hard Feelings" on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence returned to the red carpet Tuesday.

The 32-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of her film No Hard Feelings at AMC Lincoln Square theater.

Lawrence wore a white one-shoulder toga-style gown from Dior's pre-fall 2023 collection and accessorized with gold and diamond jewelry by Tabayer.

The actress brought her parents, Gary and Karen Lawrence, to the premiere.

Director Gene Stupnitsky and cast members Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales and Matthew Broderick were also present at the event.

No Hard Feelings is a coming-of-age romantic comedy written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips and directed by Stupnitsky.

Lawrence plays Maddie, a bartender and Uber driver in New York facing financial hardships. The character accepts a Craigslist posting from a rich couple looking for a person to date their shy son (Feldman) in exchange for a Buick.

No Hard Feelings opens in theaters Friday.

The film is Lawrence's first since Causeway, released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in fall 2022. The actress welcomed her first child, son Cy, with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in February 2022.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 'No Hard Feelings' premiere

Jennifer Lawrence arrives on the red carpet for the Sony Pictures' "No Hard Feelings" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 20, 2023 in New York City. She stars as Maddie Barker. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

