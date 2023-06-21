Trending
Advertisement
Movies
June 21, 2023 / 9:54 AM

'Zoey 102' trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears returns in '101' sequel movie

By Annie Martin
1/3
Jamie Lynn Spears reprises Zoey Brooks in "Zoey 102." File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Jamie Lynn Spears reprises Zoey Brooks in "Zoey 102." File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Zoey 102.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Jamie Lynn Spears.

Advertisement

Zoey 102 is a sequel to the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, which had a four-season run from 2005 to 2008. The original show followed Zoey Brooks (Spears), her brother and their friends as they attended Pacific Coast Academy, a fictional boarding school.

Spears reprises Zoey in the new film, which also features Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore Jr. as Mark Del Figgalo.

The sequel will see the Pacific Coast Academy alumni return to Malibu for Quinn (Sanders) and Logan's (Underwood) "over-the-top wedding that turns into a high school reunion for the books."

"Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey 102 finds Zoey Brooks still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s. Zoey and Chase did not end up Hawaii that summer and haven't heard from each other since. When close friends Quinn and Logan announce they're getting married, Zoey and Chase find themselves in the wedding party," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

Zoey 102 is written by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby and directed by Nancy Hower. The film premieres July 27 on Paramount+.

Read More

Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere Whitney Cummings expecting first child Bebe Rexha shows injuries after being hit in face by phone on stage What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Priscilla' trailer: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley
Movies // 13 minutes ago
'Priscilla' trailer: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi play Priscilla and Elvis Presley
June 21 (UPI) -- "Priscilla," a new biopic directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, opens in theaters in October.
Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence wears white at 'No Hard Feelings' premiere
June 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman attended the New York premiere of their film "No Hard Feelings."
'My Fault,' 'Medellin' set records for Prime Video non-English originals
Movies // 1 day ago
'My Fault,' 'Medellin' set records for Prime Video non-English originals
June 20 (UPI) -- Spanish romance film "My Fault" and French action-comedy "Medellín" have become the biggest travelling non-English language local original titles in Prime Video history.
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell attend 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' premiere in Rome
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell attend 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' premiere in Rome
June 20 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales and other stars attended the Rome premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One."
'Rebel Moon' poster, video introduce Zack Snyder sci-fi epic
Movies // 1 day ago
'Rebel Moon' poster, video introduce Zack Snyder sci-fi epic
June 19 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon," a new space opera starring Sofia Boutella and Ed Skrein, is coming to Netflix.
Unusual 'Past Lives' direction helped Greta Lee, Teo Yoo feel longing
Movies // 2 days ago
Unusual 'Past Lives' direction helped Greta Lee, Teo Yoo feel longing
LOS ANGELES, June 19 (UPI) -- Greta Lee and Teo Yoo discuss their film, "Past Lives," including the direction writer/director Celine Song gave them to capture their characters' separation.
'Flash' tops the North American box office with $55.1M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Flash' tops the North American box office with $55.1M
June 18 (UPI) -- Ezra Miller's "The Flash" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $55.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Chris Hemsworth to star in third 'Extraction' movie
Movies // 2 days ago
Chris Hemsworth to star in third 'Extraction' movie
June 18 (UPI) -- Thor alum Chris Hemsowth has confirmed he is set to star in a third "Extraction" movie for Netflix.
'Heart of Stone' poster introduces Gal Gadot spy thriller
Movies // 4 days ago
'Heart of Stone' poster introduces Gal Gadot spy thriller
June 16 (UPI) -- "Heart of Stone," a spy action thriller film starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, is coming to Netflix in August.
'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc
Movies // 5 days ago
'Wham!': George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley find fame in trailer for Netflix doc
June 15 (UPI) -- "Wham!," a new film about British pop duo Wham!, is coming to Netflix in July.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bebe Rexha shows injuries after being hit in face by phone on stage
Bebe Rexha shows injuries after being hit in face by phone on stage
Trevor Noah to launch podcast with Spotify
Trevor Noah to launch podcast with Spotify
Taylor Swift adds international dates to 'Eras' tour
Taylor Swift adds international dates to 'Eras' tour
Shark Week teaser shows Jason Momoa play conductor for sharks
Shark Week teaser shows Jason Momoa play conductor for sharks
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement