'Zoey 102' trailer: Jamie Lynn Spears returns in '101' sequel movie

Jamie Lynn Spears reprises Zoey Brooks in "Zoey 102." File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Zoey 102. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Jamie Lynn Spears. Advertisement

Zoey 102 is a sequel to the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, which had a four-season run from 2005 to 2008. The original show followed Zoey Brooks (Spears), her brother and their friends as they attended Pacific Coast Academy, a fictional boarding school.

Spears reprises Zoey in the new film, which also features Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore Jr. as Mark Del Figgalo.

The sequel will see the Pacific Coast Academy alumni return to Malibu for Quinn (Sanders) and Logan's (Underwood) "over-the-top wedding that turns into a high school reunion for the books."

"Over a decade after the iconic series ended, Zoey 102 finds Zoey Brooks still trying to figure out life and love, this time in her 20s. Zoey and Chase did not end up Hawaii that summer and haven't heard from each other since. When close friends Quinn and Logan announce they're getting married, Zoey and Chase find themselves in the wedding party," an official synopsis reads.

Zoey 102 is written by Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby and directed by Nancy Hower. The film premieres July 27 on Paramount+.