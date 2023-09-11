Trending
Reports: Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista at intimate wedding

By Annie Martin
Chris Evans married Alba Baptista in Cape Cod, Mass., with several of his Marvel co-stars in attendance. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Chris Evans is a married man.

Entertainment Tonight reported Sunday that Evans, 42, married his girlfriend, Alba Baptista, 26, over the weekend.

People said Evans, an actor who played Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Baptista, a Portuguese actress, married Saturday at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass.

The couple kept their wedding quiet, with guests signing non-disclosure agreements and forfeiting their phones, according to Page Six.

Evans' Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner were among the guests in attendance.

Evans and Baptista were first linked in November 2022 when People reported they had been dating for over a year.

"They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her," a source said at the time.

Evans will next star in Pain Hustlers, a crime drama directed by David Yates and co-starring Emily Blunt. Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film last week.

