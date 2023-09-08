Trending
Sept. 8, 2023 / 10:53 AM

'Monsieur Spade' teaser introduces Clive Owen as notorious detective

By Annie Martin
Clive Owen plays Detective Sam Spade in the new series "Monsieur Spade." Photo courtesy of AMC
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- AMC is introducing the new series Monsieur Spade.

The network shared a teaser for the show Friday featuring Clive Owen.

Monsieur Spade is a new crime drama co-created, written and executive produced by Tom Fontana (City on a Hill) and Scott Frank (The Queen's Gambit), who also serves as director.

Owen executive produces and stars as Sam Spade, the hard-boiled private detective from the Dashiell Hammett novel The Maltese Falcon.

The series opens in 1963, with Spade (Owen) enjoying his retirement in the South of France.

"By contrast to his days as a private eye in San Francisco, Spade's life in Bozouls is peaceful and quiet. But the rumored return of his old adversary will change everything. Six beloved nuns have been brutally murdered at the local convent. As the town grieves, secrets emerge, and new leads are established. Spade learns that the murders are somehow connected to a mysterious child who is believed to possess great powers," an official synopsis reads.

Cara Bossom, Denis Ménochet, Louise Bourgoin, Chiara Mastroianni, Stanley Weber, Matthew Beard, Jonathan Zaccaï and Rebecca Root also star.

Monsieur Spade will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in early 2024.

The series will mark Owen's first TV role since Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

