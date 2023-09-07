Trending
TV
Sept. 7, 2023 / 1:24 PM

'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' teaser: David Oyelowo plays U.S. Marshal

By Annie Martin
David Oyelowo plays Bass Reeves in the new series "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | David Oyelowo plays Bass Reeves in the new series "Lawmen: Bass Reeves." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and a November premiere date for the show Thursday.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is created by Chad Feehan and executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The series is the first in a new anthology about legendary lawmen and outlaws of the Wild West.

Bass Reeves follows the titular Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo), one of the first Black U.S. Marshals.

"Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family," an official description reads.

Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Bands, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, Demi Singleton and Garrett Hedlund also star.

Paramount+ released a teaser and first-look photos for the show in August.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will premiere Nov. 5.

Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include Special Ops: Lioness and the Yellowstone spinoffs 1923 and 1883.

