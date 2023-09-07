Trending
Movies
Sept. 7, 2023 / 11:52 AM

'The Burial' trailer: Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones team up in legal drama

By Annie Martin
Jamie Foxx plays Willie E. Gary in the new film "The Burial." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jamie Foxx plays Willie E. Gary in the new film "The Burial." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The Burial.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the legal drama Thursday featuring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.

The Burial is based on a Jonathan Harr article for the New Yorker, which chronicles the true story of Willie E. Gary, a lawyer who helped funeral homeowner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe sue the Loewen Group.

"When a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O'Keefe (Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Gary and O'Keefe team up to take on Raymond Loewen (Bill Camp) and his attorney (Jurnee Smollett) in the courtroom.

Alan Ruck, Mamoudou Athie and Pamela Reed also star.

The Burial is written by Doug Wright and Maggie Betts and directed by Betts (The Carrier, Novitiate).

The film opens in select theaters Oct. 6 and starts streaming Oct. 13 on Prime Video.

Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed "medical complication" in April. His film They Cloned Tyrone was released on Netflix in July.

