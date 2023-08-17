1/5

Jamie Foxx gave an update and thanked fans for their support after being hospitalized for a medical complication in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx says he can "see the light" at the end of the tunnel as he continues to recover from his health scare. The 55-year-old actor gave an update and thanked fans for their support in a post Wednesday following his hospitalization. Advertisement

Foxx shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram of himself wearing a white t-shirt, crochet bucket hat and sunglasses in a tropical location.

"You're lookin at a man who is thankful... finally startin to feel like myself... it's been an unexpected dark journey... but I can see the light..." the star captioned the post.

"I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers..." he added. "I have a lot of people to thank... u just don't know how much it meant... I will be thanking all of you personally... and if you didn't know... GOD IS GOOD... all day every day... #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays."

Actor Jeremy Renner, singer Tamar Braxton and television personality Garcelle Beauvais were among those to show their support for Foxx in the comments.

"Bless you my friend!!!" Renner, who experienced life-threatening injuries in a snowplow accident in January, wrote.

"Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God," Braxton added.

"God is amazing and so are you!" Beauvais said.

Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed "medical complication" in April. The actor thanked fans for their support in May and shared a photo from Las Vegas while teasing "big things to come" in July.

Foxx has not shared details about his health issues but said in a video in July that he "went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

Foxx's film They Cloned Tyrone was released in July. His movie Strays, which he voiced with Will Ferrell, Isla Fisher and Will Forte, will open in theaters Friday.

